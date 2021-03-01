'Criminal Minds' Revival Officially Coming to Paramount+, and Longtime Fans Have Thoughts

Criminal Minds is pulling off a Last Man Standing-style move, staying off the air for just one television season before getting revived elsewhere. Last week, Paramount+ confirmed a Criminal Minds revival will be among the original programming available on the new streaming platform. Although very little is known about the revival aside from its format, longtime Criminal Minds fans have already made their thoughts about the project heard.

News that a Criminal Minds revival is in the works surfaced in early February and then confirmed just a few days later. While the previous 15 seasons featured a "Crime of the Week" format (save for occasional two-part stories), the revival will feature a single case being investigated over 10 episodes, notes Deadline. Despite that new format, most of the original creative team will take part, including executive producer and showrunner Erica Messer. Talks are still underway with the cast members from the final season of the series to come back.

ABC Signature and CBS Television Studios are producing the Criminal Minds revival, as well as a true-crime series titled The Real Criminal Minds. The show will feature a former real FBI profiler introducing cases that the fictional members of the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit might take on if they really existed.