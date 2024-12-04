‘Blue Bloods’ Casts CBS Talk Show Host Amidst Final Episodes

Blue Bloods is throwing out another surprise for the final episodes and it includes a talk show host. After meeting Tom Selleck on The Talk back in June, co-host Amanda Kloots is set to guest star on the CBS procedural’s penultimate episode, airing this Friday. The official Blue Bloods Instagram shared a photo from set of Kloots with star Steve Schrripa and many fans expressed their excitement in the comments.

In regards to her exact role on the episode, titled “Entitlement,” that seems to be unknown. From the looks of photos, though, she will be spending a great deal with both Schrripa’s Anthony and Bridget Moynahan’s Erin, so it should be interesting to see what the intentions are. That role was probably a dream come true for Kloots, and it’s fun that it was able to happen before the end of the series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Overall, in the episode, “Eddie and Badillo try to help a man whose apartment has been taken over by a squatter who also happens to be Jamie’s confidential informant. Also, Danny and Baez investigate when a star student is found dead in her dormitory; Frank suspects the governor has an agenda when he comes to him with a proposal; and Erin oversteps when she tries to play matchmaker for Anthony,” so it’s quite possible that Kloots’ character will be set up with Anthony.

Meanwhile, her guest appearance on Blue Bloods comes not only ahead of the procedural ending but ahead of The Talk ending. The CBS daytime talk show is set to end on Friday, Dec. 20, two weeks after Amanda Kloots’ Blue Bloods episode airs and only a week after BB ends, so it’s going to be an exciting month for Kloots even if it means saying goodbye to two shows.

The final two episodes of Blue Bloods are going to be intense and emotional and filled with surprises, and fans won’t want to miss it. It’s hard to tell just what will happen, but it will be entertaining to see. Don’t miss Kloots’ guest appearance on a new episode of Blue Bloods airing this Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.