‘The Good Fight’ Renewed for Season 4 by CBS

CBS All Access has officially renewed The Good Fight for Season 4.

The team at Reddick, Boseman, & Kostad has been guaranteed another year on the air, CBS announced on Tuesday. The company’s proprietary streaming service, CBS All Access, has bought another year from the legal drama spinoff, which carries on with the characters originating in The Good Wife.

The Good Fight was the first original scripted program featured on CBS All Access. It premiered in 2017, though it picked up a year after the finale of The Good Wife in the show’s timeline. According to CBS All Access, it is the service’s flagship series, and hopefully it will continue to be in the coming year.

“The Good Fight is in the middle of an incredible third season and continues to be a flagship original series for the service,” said Executive Vice President of Original Content at CBS All Access Julie McNamara. “Its visionary creators Robert and Michelle King and the extraordinary cast continue to explore the cultural climate with insight, humor and courage, and we can’t wait to see where these indelible characters go next.”

The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart, and began with her losing her hard-earned employment from the first series. Her goddaughter, Maia — played by former Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie — embroiled both of them in a financial scam that destroyed their finances and Maia’s reputation.

The two took a job with Lockhart’s former employee Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at an esteemed Chicago law firm Reddick, Boseman, & Kolstad. The African-American-owned firm takes on the city’s infamous police brutality and violence issues, leading to some trenchant drama.

So far, the show has already tackled storylines concerning the Me Too movement, the rise of the alt-right in the U.S., online harassment and “Fake News,” among other things. In its three seasons it has been lauded as a shining example of the potential of spinoffs on TV, in an age when so many receive lackluster reviews. The show has a 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards.

The renewal is also a good sign for CBS All Access itself, as some fans and critics were dubious of another subscription service at first. This one has made itself worth it, as hit shows like Star Trek: Discovery and the new Twilight Zone reboot have proven.



The Good Fight is now streaming exclusively on CBS All Access.