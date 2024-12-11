‘FBI: International’: Jay Hayden on Tyler’s Personal Case and His Future With the Fly Team (Exclusive)

Station 19 star Jay Hayden made his debut as Agent Tyler Booth in tonight’s new FBI: International, and the actor spoke to PopCulture.com about Tyler’s personal connection to the case and more. In “Keen as a Bean,” the agent asks former colleague Wes Mitchell and the Fly Team to wrangle in someone on FBI’s “Most Wanted” list. The guy they’re chasing, Haskins, is a former cop and has been dropping some classified information about law enforcement and painting them in a bad light.

Unfortunately, the case turns personal for Tyler, as Haskins managed to get his hands on photos of Tyler’s daughter. If they don’t draw back, he’s going to leak everything he has. It was an intense episode that luckily ended on a good note, and Tyler is going to stay with the Fly Team for a little bit longer. Hayden discussed the episode with PopCulture, as well as his longtime friendship with International’s newest cast member, Jesse Lee Soffer, and what to expect for future episodes. (Interview has been edited for length and clarity).

PopCulture: I know that you’re great friends with Jesse. So what was it like working with him and seeing that dynamic between Wes and Tyler?

Jay Hayden: That was the best. It was so much fun working with a close friend. Obviously, on Station 19, Barrett [Doss] and I became very close. But we were first working together, you know, colleagues at work. But in this case, it was so hard. It was so hard to be serious with him. The first scene was a nightmare because the first scene that we shot was we lost the guy. Tyler’s so pissed and so enraged because this guy is now trying to go after his daughter. So I have to play rage and man on fire.

And then Jesse has to play, ‘You’re not going. I don’t trust you.’ But really, we’re just laughing. I’m like, it’s Jesse. It’s Jay. So it was so hard to be serious and get into character. And then at the end of the scene, he was like, ‘I’m pretty sure we just looked at each other in the eyes longer than we ever had in our 15 years of friendship.’ We did. It got easier and more fun. I think there will always be an undercurrent of laughing that dude. We’re always on each other.

Pictured (L-R): Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo, Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Jay Hayden as Agent Tyler Booth, and Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson. Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS

PC: In the episode, it’s revealed that the investigation involves Tyler’s daughter, and he’s really wanting to do whatever it takes to take down Haskins. How hard was it digging into those emotions? I mean, between him being in the field and FaceTiming his daughter, you could tell that it was really weighing on him.

Hayden: To be honest, those emotions are very easy to access because I have a daughter and the distance… I can relate to that helplessness, powerlessness feeling especially being in Budapest you’re so far away from someone who you care so much about and you wanna protect them. That felt very easy for me to click into. And then the story was written so well that really you just find yourself kind of in the flow of it and kinda jumping right in. The actors that they cast on the show are so great to work with. It’s very easy. The actress that plays my daughter is fantastic. Everything was so easy. Everyone’s so great.

PC: Kind of going off of that, because of his connection and determination, the rest of the Fly Team, aside from Wes, weren’t really sure about Tyler and if his head was in the right place. What was it like playing off that dynamic with everyone?

Hayden: I really love that, to be honest. That was completely different than what I did on Station 19. On Station 19, Travis was… everybody loved him. ‘Hey. Travis is here. Great.’ This is completely different. Now there’s an entire team of people, maybe even including Wes, that are like, ‘Oh, man. Are we gonna be able to trust this guy? Is he gonna do the right thing? I’m not quite sure what his intentions are.’ And I really love playing that. There’s a really fun dynamic between me and the rest of the Fly Team. Each one individually that I play because they’re like the Avengers. And I love being able to kind of play this guy that maybe doesn’t do everything the right way.

Pictured (L-R): Jay Hayden as Agent Tyler Booth and Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson. Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS

PC: What are you most excited to explore with Tyler as he settles into the team a little bit more?

Hayden: I really love his kind of dynamic with Smitty, Tyler and Smitty. Smitty is the one that gets the business done, keeps all the relationships in good standing, make sure we’re not breaking the law, doing things the right way, kind of the angel on Wes’ shoulder. And I love playing the devil. It’s really fun. I like that Tyler’s methodology of catching bad guys is whatever it takes is whatever it takes. And if nobody signs up, why not? I kinda like exploring that darker side.

PC: Is there anything else you can preview for your appearances on FBI: International?

Hayden: It’s not gonna get easier for Wes Mitchell with Tyler around because as the cases become more personal for him, I’m not quite sure Tyler is counseling him in the right way. And that will be a ton of fun. And you won’t wanna miss it because the midseason finale is amazing.

The midseason finale of FBI: International airs next Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.