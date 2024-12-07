‘Frosty the Snowman’ Now Streaming Amidst NBC Broadcast Move

Frosty the Snowman is finally streaming on one of the major streaming services after years of availability on niche options. The iconic 1969 Rankin/Bass Productions special is now available to stream via Hulu, which offers ad-based and ad-free subscription tiers.

It is also worth noting that Frosty is available within the Disney+ catalog as well — but only if you’re also a Hulu subscriber who has connected your Disney+and Hulu accounts.

For 2024 in the U.S., Frosty the Snowman is not available on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Peacock, Paramount+, Apple TV+, YouTube or any other streaming service. Hulu is your only legal streaming option.

This Hulu placement comes amidst Frosty’s big broadcast shakeup. Like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, NBC acquired the rights to air Frosty the Snowman for 2024. The Comcast-backed network aired Frosty on Dec. 5, but an encore showing is schedule for Wednesday at 8 p.m. for cable watchers, Freeform also has several screenings planned throughout December.

Before now, CBS aired the winter special every year since its 1969 premiere. That streak ends in 2024 after 55 years. Details of the rights negotiations are unclear.

Frosty the Snowman’s 1992 sequel, Frosty Returns, is not available to legally stream anywhere, and no TV broadcasts are planned for 2024.