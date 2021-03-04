Paramount+ Launch Today: Price, Shows, Movies and Everything You Need to Know About the CBS All Access Rebrand

✖

Paramount+, the new streaming service from ViacomCBS launched today. The launch of the new app replaces the previous CBS All Access app. The rebrand to Paramount+ is part of the service’s expansion to feature content from ViacomCBS’ portfolio of broadcast, news, sports and entertainment brands. Promising "live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment," the service is live with over 30,000 episodes and 2,500 movies.

Current subscribers of CBS All Access will be automatically transitioned to Paramount+ starting Thursday. If you are not a current subscriber but still want to stream your live, local CBS station for free, you can use the new CBS app with your TV provider account. That new app is available to download today.

During a presentation on Paramount+ last week, ViacomCBS Chairwoman Shari Redstone said "This is not your father's Viacom." Making a reference to her father, Sumner, the previous Chairman, she added "and it's not my father's either."

"The Paramount brand is known and loved all around the world, and is synonymous with great entertainment. It's always brought people together, which makes it a perfect fit for a streaming service that's uniquely positioned to do the same," Josh Line, chief brand officer of ViacomCBS, said when the name was announced in September 2020. "The Paramount+ streaming service will elevate ViacomCBS' iconic family of brands."

How much does Paramount+ cost?

Paramount+ is offered in two subscriptions, premium and ad-supported. Premium is commercial-free at $9.99/month. An ad-supported tier priced at $4.99 will launch in June. At that time, the current $5.99 plan will no longer be available for new users, but existing CBS All Access users will maintain grandfathered access. If you're not currently a subscriber, you can sign up directly at ParamountPlus.com.

The new base tier will feature a compelling offering of exciting Paramount+ originals, marquee sports content including championship-level soccer and NFL programming, breaking news through CBSN, and an extraordinary collection of content, including the full suite of current and library CBS shows available on demand. The Premium package will give the extra advantage of 4K, Dolby HD and mobile downloads.

What Live Sports Are on Paramount+?

Paramount+ will stream more than 1,000 live sporting events per year. Sports available for streaming on Paramount+ include soccer, NFL football, PGA Tour — including the Masters Tournament and NCAA College Basketball, along with the March Madness Tournament. Soccer coverage includes the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), UEFA Champions League, Europa League and will soon include the Argentina Primera División and Brazilian Série A, the UEFA Europa Conference League and select CONCACAF matches – including the U.S. National Teams.

CBS Sports HQ is a 24/7 Sports Network that delivers everything that matters most to sports fans. The network has the latest news and highlights from around the sports world, paired with game picks and advice for fantasy leagues from the experts at CBS Sports.

Here's a look at the more than 1,000 live games Paramount+ will be streaming in 2021:

THE NFL ON CBS

The Masters

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship

PGA TOUR

SEC ON CBS

The PGA Championship

National Women's Soccer League

UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League -- Paramount+ is the only place in the U.S. where soccer fans can find exclusive English-language coverage of every UEFA club competition match, every season.

(Photo: CBS Sports)

Live News and Weather

Paramount+ also carries a variety of news from the award-winning CBS News team. National news programs like the CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell, CBS This Morning, Face the Nation and more will be available live and on-demand. Breaking news coverage will also be available 24/7 from CBSN and over 200 local news and weather broadcasts CBS affiliate stations.

Paramount+ will also debut original news series: a new 48 Hours docuseries The Lie Detector and 60 Minutes+, a streaming version of the most-watched news program in America. The 60 Minutes+ premiere will feature an interview with Jacob Chansley, the “QAnon Shaman,” who wore the fur helmet with horns during the raid on the U.S. Capitol building. Chansley says he is disappointed then-President Trump didn’t pardon him, he does not regret his loyalty

Paramount+ TV Shows and Originals

At launch, Paramount+ will have over 30,000 episodes from across the ViacomCBS stations, including MTV, Comedy Central, BET and Smithsonian Channel. Popular programs and family favorites will be available to stream on day one. The library will feature 7,000 episodes of kids' programming, including many Nickelodeon favorites, 6,000 comedy episodes featured on CBS, Comedy Central and more, and over 5,000 reality television episodes from The Real World to Survivor.

CBS All Access Original shows will still be available on Paramount+. Three original Star Trek series and The Good Fight will be available and the eighth season of the original comedy series No Activity will premiere on April 8.

New Series and Movies Coming to Paramount+

Paramount+ will also debut several new TV series. This year alone, the service is promising 36 new, original series, including a new Criminal Minds series, Halo - based on the iconic Xbox video games, Frasier starring Kelsey Grammer, and Kamp Koral — the first SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff.

At launch, Paramount+ will feature 2,500 movies - both new and classics - from the Paramount movie studios. Favorite series like Mission Impossible and Indiana Jones to classics like The Godfather, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, and Roman Holiday, Paramount's huge library of films covers decades of movies and documentaries.

Last week, the studio announced that some upcoming movies would go to the Paramount+ streaming service between 35 and 45 days after they debut in theaters. This includes big blockbusters coming up like A Quiet Place Part II, Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7.

(Photo: YouTube / SkyDance)

Paramount+ is available for most devices and platforms, including mobile devices, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and certain smart TVs. If you sign up before March 31, you get the first month for free.