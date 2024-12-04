‘Elsbeth’: Vanessa Bayer Guest Stars as a Mourning Celebrity Christmas Curator in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Elsbeth is getting into the Christmas spirit this week and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of a deadly Christmas showcase. In “Gold, Frankincense, and Murder,” Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer guest stars as celebrity Christmas curator DeeDee Dasher, whose husband Dirk is “killed in a freak accident, and Elsbeth begins to suspect his wife is behind the murder. Meanwhile, Elsbeth gets a holiday surprise courtesy of Wagner and Kaya.”

In the exclusive clip, Elsbeth and Kaya investigate Dirk’s death, which Elsbeth calls the “most stunningly beautiful crime scene.” Evidently, it’s not a crime scene, though, but an accidental fall. Elsbeth is confused how a burnt-out bulb turned into a fall that killed him, meaning she will once again do whatever it takes to prove just what will really happened and if anyone is responsible and why.

It definitely won’t be a silent night this episode, but it is sure to be an entertaining one. What exactly will happen is unknown because the case could go in any direction. It will be fun to see Bayer on the episode, though, because she is always funny. She is also the latest guest star in a long line for Season 2, which also previously included Nathan Lane, Vanessa Williams, Rob Riggle and more. Upcoming, Carrie Preston’s IRL husband, Michael Emerson, will be a recurring guest star, while Laurie Metcalf and Eric McCormack will also guest star in new episodes later this season.

Meanwhile, just what that surprise will be for Elsbeth is unknown, but it is the holidays, so you never know what could happen. This is Elsbeth’s very first Christmas episode, so it is sure to be filled with fun, mischief, and still plenty of sweet moments. There is also much to look forward to with the remainder of the season, and judging from the looks of the new episode, you won’t want to miss a single second of it.

Fans will want to tune in Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens and how the case turns out for DeeDee Dasher because it could go in any direction. In the meantime, all episodes of Elsbeth are streaming on Paramount+. There is just enough time to catch up before the new episode airs tomorrow or, at the very least, catch up on Season 2.