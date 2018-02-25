‘Good Wife’ Star Josh Charles and Wife Expecting Baby No. 2

The Good Wife‘s Josh Charles is going to be a dad once again.

The 46-year-old actor and his wife of four years Sophie Flack, are reportedly expecting baby No. 2, according to Flack’s Instagram.

In the photo, Flack bares a baby bump and a T-shirt that reads “I woke up like this,” with the caption, “Oh by the way…”

Flack’s Instagram post was flooded with congratulations, including well-wishes from Bobby Cannavale, who commented, “WHAAAAAAA?!!!!! [Sophie Flack] [heart emoji] you guys!”

The pair, who tied the knot in September 2013, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in December 2014.

Although the former ballet dancer and the Sports Night alum lead private lives, she has shared several photos of her husband via Instagram alongside funny captions like “DILF” and “Ready for fatherhood.”

According to Us Weekly, Flack has also taken to the social sharing platform to post photos of the couple’s 2-year-old son at school, playing with the family’s dog, Zeus, and spending quality time with his loving parents.

The Dead Poets Society star opened up about his family life revealing how they relax on Sundays.

“It’s about 7:30 a.m. I wake up and cook breakfast. I make waffles or pancakes, or I’ve made slow-cook oatmeal the night before,” he said. “It’s a nice way to wake up. The house smells like cinnamon.”

After a satisfying breakfast to start his day, Charles takes his son to his swimming lessons.

“He’s learning to feel comfortable in the water, blowing bubbles, ducking his head under, sort of diving into your arms. It’s a really nice experience,” the Emmy nominee gushed. “Getting him in and out of the trunks is probably the hardest part.”

Charles in known for his role as lawyer Will Gardner in CBS legal drama The Good Wife for 107 episodes, from 2009 until 2016.

His wife Sophie is a former dancer with the New York City Ballet and author of Bunheads, based on her experiences as a ballet dancer.

The sex of their second bundle of joy is still unknown.