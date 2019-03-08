‘The Good Wife’ Star Jess Weixler Welcomes First Child

Jess Weixler and husband Hamish Brocklebank have welcomed their first child together.

The Good Wife star, who portrayed Robyn Burdine in the hit crime drama series, announced in an Instagram post Thursday that she and her husband of three years had officially expanded their family by one, welcoming daughter Beatrice Danger Brocklebank.

“Welcome to the world Beatrice Danger Brocklebank. I mean…” Weixler captioned a photo of herself cuddling with her little one as new dad Brocklebank slept beside them.

The couple, who tied knot in a beach ceremony in 2015, had announced that they were expecting back in November. At the time, the Teeth star shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump to make the exciting announcement, jokingly writing that she had “just had some pizza (6 months).”

The actress was eager to keep fans in the loop throughout the course of her pregnancy, frequently taking to social media to share updates about her progress and even drop a few nicknames she already had for her little one on the way, dubbing her expanding family that “Brocklebank bunch.”

While she had been filming all the way up to eight months into her pregnancy, the Kentucky native took a step back and celebrated the little one’s impending arrival with a January baby shower thrown by her friends, including her It: Chapter Two co-star Jessica Chastain, who shares 11-month-old daughter Giulietta with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo;

“My friends… ugh my friends,” she captioned a gallery of images from the event at the time. “They threw me the most gorgeous/adorable baby shower. Epic cuteness, safari-themed and all. I love you guys. I feel so filled to the brim with all your words whispered into my ear. [Nicole Bayme] (who decorated the extravaganza) is missing from the group pic because Phoenix was owed her nap. (thank you for pulling all this together [Jessica Chastain] [Nicole Bayme] [Mama Bird Organics] [Shanen Burger] [Pam Robison] ) Baby “B” for Brocklebank (sic)”

Weixler and Borocklebank, a businessman from the UK, married in December of 2015. For the big event, the actress an off-white, Grecian-style tulle gown while Brocklebank wore a coral colored suit. Both opted to go barefoot for the beachside ceremony.