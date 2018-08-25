‘The Good Wife’ Alum Josh Charles and Wife Sophie Flack Welcome Second Child

The Good Wife star Josh Charles and his wife, former ballerina Sophie Flack, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Wednesday.

Charles, 46, announced the news on his Instagram page Thursday, sharing a video from his dressing room at Broadway’s Helen Hayes Theare. In the video, Charles showed fans his pink-covered room, with pink balloons and cupcakes in front of the mirror.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our daughter timed her birth so I could make yesterday’s doubleheader. It was a day I’ll never forget,” Charles wrote.

Flack, 34, celebrated the news on Twitter. “Pushed my daughter out like,” she wrote, alongside a GIF of Henry Cavill looking very determined in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Pushed my daughter out like pic.twitter.com/8DZeFYRFOf — Sophie Flack (@SophieFlack) August 23, 2018

Charles is now starring on Broadway in Straight White Men opposite Armie Hammer. He is best known for his Emmy-nominated performance as Will Gardner on The Good Wife, and recently starred in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and the two Wet Hot American Summer series.

As for Flack, she is a former New York City Ballet dancer and a visual artist. She also wrote the novel, Bunheads in 2011.

Flack and Charles tied the knot at a private residence in Manhattan in September 2013, Us Weekly reported at the time. They welcomed their first child, 3-year-old son Rocco, in December 2014.

In April 2017, Charles outlined his family’s Sunday routine for The New York Times. He said his job as an actor sometimes affords him extra time to spend with his son, but when he does a play, his schedule is thrown off.

“I don’t have a classic 9-to-5 job, so I get to spend a lot of time with my kid during the week,” Charles explained. “Then there’s times where I’m gone and out of town and suddenly just not there for a few weeks. Now I’m doing a play where I’m busy. What I have to always remind myself is there’s a trade-off. I’m probably available a lot more than a lot of dads.”

Charles also said he loves to take Rocco along with a him on bike rides.

“My kid loves going on the bike. I have a seat in the back,” Charles said. “We go on the West Side Highway, around the financial district, come up the East Side and check out all the ferries and boats and helicopters. We sing songs together. We sing a Tribe Called Quest song called ‘Scenario.’ It goes, ‘Here we go, yo, here we go, yo/ So what, so what, so what’s the scenario?’ He always messes up the lyrics, but it’s really cute.”

With a new addition to the family, his schedule will probably change once again.

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images