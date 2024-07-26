'Law & Order: SVU' Moves Actor Up to Series Regular

Law & Order: SVU's cast is expanding for Season 26. After recurring as Detective Terry Bruno beginning with Season 24, Kevin Kane has been promoted to series regular, according to Deadline. News comes after Kane appeared in a few episodes of Season 25, with fans likely wanting much more from him.

Kane is the latest series regular addition to SVU, most recently following Octavio Pisano, who joined as a series regular in Season 23 as Detective Joe Velasco. With Bruno now being a regular on the SVU squad, it will be fun to see him take part in more cases and hopefully get more of his backstory. He has already been a great addition to SVU, but now that he's going to be full-time, it's going to be even better.

(Photo: LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "Prima Nocta" Episode 25011 -- Pictured: Kevin Kane as Det. Terry Bruno - Virginia Sherwood/NBC))

News of Kane being promoted for SVU Season 26 comes with even more casting announcements. It was also revealed that Juliana Aidén Martinez from Netflix's Griselda has been cast as the squad's newest detective. Details surrounding her role have not been revealed, but since filming has kicked off, it shouldn't be too long until fans learn more about her role. It seems the SVU squad room is as packed as ever, with Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T also returning, of course, alongside the show's resident assistant district attorney, Peter Scanavino.

Law & Order: SVU was renewed for Season 26 in March, along with Law & Order Season 24. Not too many details have been released for the new season, but there is one particular storyline that could happen. With Law & Order: Organized Crime moving to Peacock, Hargitay already has ideas for crossovers. While it's unknown if and when it will happen, it's very likely fans have not seen the last of Benson and Stabler's relationship.

The upcoming season of Law & Order: SVU will be here before you know it. Season 26 is set to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. There will be a lot to look forward to, because between Kevin Kane joining full time and Juliana Aidén Martinez coming onboard, SVU is making sure fans are still tuning in. It's hard to tell what will happen, but SVU will be here in just a matter of months, which is good.