Candace Cameron Bure's Next Christmas Movie Interest Revealed

Candace Cameron Bure has been a staple in holiday films on networks like The Hallmark Channel for years now. And this year, she's continuing with that tradition. TV Fanatic reports that she'll be co-starring in A Christmas…Present alongside Marc Blucas. The movie is set to premiere in November and is a concept of the Full House alum's Candy Rock Entertainment and her debut project since signing a partnership agreement with Great American Media to develop, produce, and star in original content for the company. The new film will be part of Great American Christmas, the network's holiday programming franchise which returns on Oct. 21. New films will premiere every Saturday and Sunday, and Christmas movies will air all day and all night through the end of 2022.

In the film, Bure and Blucas play Maggie and Eric Larson, professionals and parents of a busy family who make the decision to travel to Maggie's widowed brother's home for Christmas. Things become strange as everyone in the family has different expectations for the holiday. Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season as events unfold. Cameron Bure, Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth, and Gerald Webb are producing the project. Brad Krevoy, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Lorenzo Nardini, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, and Jimmy Townsend are executive producers.

"A Christmas … Present is about slowing down enough to recognize what's right in front of our eyes," Bure said in a statement when the project was initially announced. "The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season will arrive before we know it, but it's through the quiet moments that we hear God speak to us, directing our path to what's most important."

"Candace is an incredibly talented and collaborative filmmaker whom I have had the pleasure of working with for more than 15 years," said Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbott, Variety reports. "I am thrilled to be kicking off our partnership with a must-see film like 'A Christmas…Present,' which will delight our fans this holiday season and is indicative of the memorable movies and family-friendly entertainment that Great American Media is looking forward to creating with Candace and the Candy Rock team."