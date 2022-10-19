Candace Cameron Bure Sets Huge New Career Venture

Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure is transitioning into the podcast world. She announced on her Instagram account that The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast is launching Nov. 1st and she's letting fans know to subscribe now. On the podcast website, Cameron Bure gives an overview of what listeners can expect from her new podcast. "Life can be a rollercoaster. We all have good days and bad days, but I believe we are better when we go through it together," the description reads in part. "Join me and special guests for real conversations about living with kindness, class, and purpose." A week before the announcement, she gave a hint to her 5.6 million Instagram followers that a big announcement was to come. Captioning a photo of a solo yellow accent chair, Cameron Bure wrote: "Did you see my first hint? I'll give you a clue… it had a "Be Kind" neon sign in the photo…I've been working on something and I CAN'T WAIT to give you more details soon, but for now here is your second "hint" photo," adding a wink-faced emoji.

The news comes amid a big move for her Candy Rock Entertainment company. TV Fanatic reports that she'll be co-starring in A Christmas…Present alongside Marc Blucas. Set to premiere this November, the film is a concept of the actress' Candy debut project since signing a partnership agreement with Great American Media to develop, produce, and star in original content for the company. The new film will be part of Great American Christmas, the network's holiday programming franchise which returns on Oct. 21. New films will premiere every Saturday and Sunday, and Christmas movies will air all day and all night through the end of 2022.

In A Christmas…Present, Bure and Blucas play Maggie and Eric Larson, professionals and parents of a busy family who make the decision to travel to Maggie's widowed brother's home for Christmas. Things become strange as everyone in the family has different expectations for the holiday. Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season as events unfold. Cameron Bure, Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth, and Gerald Webb are producing the project. Brad Krevoy, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Lorenzo Nardini, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, and Jimmy Townsend are executive producers.