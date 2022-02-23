Canceled CBS Show Officially Returns to Production After Being Saved

Court is officially back in session for All Rise Season 3. After the hit CBS legal drama was abruptly canceled and then saved, production on All Rise Season 3 is officially underway at the OWN network. The series’ official Instagram account confirmed the exciting news on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The announcement was made alongside a behind-the-scenes video showing the cast and crew back on set and back in action as filming commenced on the next batch of episodes, which nearly never came. A caption alongside the video teased, “may it please the court to know, season 3 is officially in production!” Responding to the post, the official OWN network account wrote,” so many happy tears happening right now.”

While the upcoming season will mark the show’s third overall, it will be All Rise‘s first at the OWN network. The series, centered on the lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders at a Los Angeles courthouse, originally premiered on CBS in September 2019. However, after just two seasons, the network in May 2021 opted not to move forward with a third season, instead handing All Rise the dreaded cancellation news. Although CBS did not provide a reason for the cancellation, the decision came as the series slipped in ratings and followed behind-the-scenes issues, including reports that many of the show’s writers left after Season 1. Still, the news came as a shock to many.

By August of that same year, reports surfaced that All Rise would potentially have a future after all, with Oprah Winfrey’s network said to be in talks to order a third season. In October 2021, it was confirmed that the OWN network would be saving the series, the network officially ordering a third season. Sharing the news, OWN president Tina Perry said, “All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from Season 1 to 2. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation… We can’t wait to get started on Season 3 and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

Set to pick up six months after the conclusion of Season 2, according to TVLine, on “the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice,” All Rise Season 3 will see Dee Harris-Lawrence returning as showrunner. The cast includes Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, and Lindsey Gort. The 20-episode season is set to premiere this June on OWN.