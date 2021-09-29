Canceled CBS Show Officially Saved

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise has officially been saved and has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to TVLine, the OWN network has picked up the hit series and will be launching Season 3 sometime in 2022. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.

All Rise star Simone Missick is set to reprise her role as the show’s lead character, Judge Lola Carmichael, and will also be an executive producer on the series. A few other cast members are confirmed to be returning as well, including Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, and Lindsey Gort. Actress Marg Helgenberger, who played Judge Lisa Benner, Lola’s mentor, may not be back as she recently filmed an NBC pilot for a new series, Getaway. As far as behind-the-camera work, TVLine confirmed that Dee Harris-Lawrence (David Makes Man) will return as showrunner.

OWN president Tina Perry issued a statement about the big renewal news, saying, “All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from Season 1 to 2. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation.” Perry added, “A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on Season 3 and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

All Rise was canceled in May, but the show’s cast and fans quickly took to social media to fight for it to be saved. In a Twitter post, Missick sent her gratitude out to “our amazing [risers] who watched, rewatched, tweeted, DMd, and shared with us all the ways” that the hit series had “touched them from week to week.” Missick also encouraged fans to try and “enjoy these last 2 episodes,” even though the cancellation news had caused shock and surprise. She added that she was “certainly proud to say the least” of all the work they’d accomplished over the first two seasons. It seems that fans’ pleas were heard, as the show will officially be returning.