Canceled TV Shows 2021: Full List of Shows Canceled Including 'All Rise,' 'Ellen' and More

The 2020-2021 television season has seen various canceled series following a year stranger than most in modern history. Have your favorite shows been renewed or canceled at this point?

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic made production for television and film a challenge beyond what is typically faced. And when the dust settles, major networks like CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox had to let a few critical series fall.

The 2021 TV cancellations could be considered the most typical aspect of the season. Each year sees networks pick, choose and shake up their schedules for the fall. Streaming companies have also gotten into the groove of cancellations, but they stray away from the respected dates still used by TV networks.

Fan-favorite series like Last Man Standing took their last bow this season. Others had only just got their start on television before being cut loose for a variety of reasons, like Debris or Katey Sagal's Rebel. And then there are the properties that just never could catch on despite several chances. The Unicorn and All Rise at CBS are prime examples.

Not featured on the list but noteworthy are the series that have been earmarked for a final season in the 2021-2022 season. This includes Black-ish on ABC and This is Us over at NBC. But for now, scroll down and see all of the series sent out to pasture this season, and a few that have yet to premiere.

ABC

ABC surprised a lot of folks by pulling the plug on Mixed-ish shortly after announcing the final season of Black-ish. The network also left Rebel star Katey Sagal confused when her series was axed after just one season. Luckily, that means she could be a fixture on The Conners going forward.

American Housewife

Call Your Mother

For Life

Mixed-ish

Rebel

CBS

The end of one NCIS will open the door for another to rise in the fall, so no biggie there for fans. The same can't be said for MacGyver which was surprisingly brought to an end before fans were ready to say goodbye. Efforts to get the cancellation reversed were unsuccessful in the end, but the power of fandom isn't lost in modern times.

All Rise

MacGyver

The Unicorn

NCIS: New Orleans

Mom

Fox

Tim Allen's Last Man Standing bowed out a week ago, closing out a COVID-19 affected season on a lowkey note. Prodigal Son occupies the opposite space of LMS, with fans attempting to get the show revived on a streaming platform after Fox's cancellation.

Filthy Rich

neXt

Prodigal Son

Last Man Standing

NBC

Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine were both slated to end before this season officially wrapped. The former already aired its finale, giving a sweet close to the workplace comedy. Brooklyn, however, will close up this summer after being forced back to the drawing board in the wake of George Floyd's slaying in 2020. The network has also taken steps to cancel the broadcast of 2022's Golden Globes.

