Busy Philipps Dishes on ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Set Secrets in Her New Book

Busy Philipps pulled back the curtain on Dawson’s Creek in her new book, This Will Only Hurt A Little, revealing some new, never-before-heard details.

“She says the cast wasn’t that close off screen,” a source told Us Weekly of the book. “Joshua Jackson and James Van Der Beek apparently weren’t fans of each other.”

According to the source, Philipps wrote that she “never really hit it off” with Katie Holmes. She also accused the Dawson’s Creek wardrobe department of body shaming her while they compared her to Holmes.

Philipps appeared on Dawson’s Creek for its final two seasons as Audrey Liddell. The series also starred Philipps’ close friend Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, Holmes, John Wesley Shipp, Mary Beth Peil, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith and Meredith Monroe. The teen drama ran six seasons on The WB.

The main cast reunited for Entertainment Weekly back in March, and revealed that they do not often see each other, although Williams and Philipps remain close.

“I think we’ve all sort of seen each other over the years, but not everybody all together. And never for long enough,” Holmes revealed.

“I run into James and Josh, Katie, Michelle, and I just get a big smile on my face. It’s just a very, very special time in my life,” Jackson added.

Aside from the Dawson’s secrets, Philipps also revealed some details about her time on Freaks and Geeks. In an excerpt published by Radar Online Monday, Philipps claimed James Franco grabbed her, yelled at her to never touch him again and threw her to the ground. She called Franco a “f– bully.”

Franco has not commented on the excerpt in Philipps’ book.

Philipps also recalled being sexually assaulted on multiple occasions during her teens, including when she was with an older boy in a car at age 14. She also wrote about being bloodied and bruised by a 17-year-old boy, but did not tell her family at the time.

The actress also revealed that she had an abortion at age 15. Her boyfriend’s mother told her she was going to “murder a baby,” but her own mother was supportive of her decision. Afterwards, she went to the Vatican on a school trip and spoke with Pope John Paul II, reports Page Six.

“I never told this story publicly . . . I haven’t even told people I’m very close with,” she wrote. “It doesn’t work for me without getting the absolution I needed. And from the only person in the world who could give it to me: the Pope in Rome.”

This Will Only Hurt A Little will be released on Oct. 16.

Photo credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images