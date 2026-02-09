Budweiser Clydesdale Horse Commercial for Super Bowl 2026 Revealed

The Budweiser Clydesdale returned for another iconic appearance during Super Bowl LX on Sunday — and this time, he has an unlikely friend.

The “American Icons” commercial opens with a Clydesdale foal exploring the world outside his stable for the first time when he spots a baby bird calling for help next to an overturned tree.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the foal initially turns away from the desperate bird as Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd begins to play, he returns to shield it from the rain when a storm rolls in, marking the start of an unexpected friendship.

(courtesy of Anheuser-Busch)

The commercial then goes on to show a montage of the two animals growing up side-by-side, with the bird using the Clydesdale’s back as it tries to learn how to fly. While the bird isn’t able to take off just yet, its bond with the horse is noticed by a group of nearby farmers, which includes Brian Fransen, a real-life Budweiser barley farmer, according to Anheuser-Busch.

As time goes on, the now-grown Clydesdale charges forward as a majestic wingspan unfolds behind him, revealing that the horse’s once-small companion was a bald eagle all along.

The screen then reads, “Made of America” and “For 150 Years, This Bud’s For You,” in a reference to the U.S. beer company’s 150th anniversary, which is celebrated with Budweiser’s special heritage packaging shown in the commercial. The collectible, limited-edition cans “pay homage to the brand’s storied past, with four unique designs that represent notable eras of the brand’s history and mark the start of an exciting year of celebration,” according to Anheuser-Busch.

Play video

Finally, two farmers relax with some Budweisers after a day of work, watching the Clydesdale and eagle soar together. “You crying?” one asks, as the other replies, “Sun’s in my eyes.”

Budweiser’s Super Bowl LX commercial starred not only the brand’s iconic Clydesdale horse, but a bald eagle under the care of the American Eagle Foundation permitted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and chronicles an “unwavering friendship that illustrates Budweiser and America’s deeply connected histories,” as per the brand.

“As we celebrate Budweiser’s 150th anniversary and America’s 250th birthday, we knew we had to rise to the occasion in a way only Budweiser can,” said Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing for Budweiser at Anheuser-Busch. “‘American Icons’ brings our heritage to life through powerful storytelling with the Budweiser Clydesdales and an American Bald Eagle. This year’s spot will leave fans awestruck and proud to enjoy a Budweiser as they celebrate our shared milestone moments.”