Budweiser Clydesdale Horse Commercial for Super Bowl 2025 Revealed

Another Super Bowl marks yet another chance for Budweiser to pull on the heartstrings with nostalgia and tradition. As reported at AL.com, the fan-favorite Clydesdale ads are returning to tell a story of “resilience and dedication” in a spot titled First Delivery.

The 2025 ad shows the iconic Clydesdale hitch preparing for delivery, loading in the final kegs, when a young foal shows up and wants to join. Of course, the foal is far too small to take on the job, cultivating disappointment in the disillusioned young horse.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But then shock of shocks, one of the kegs fell off the wagon with the tiny foal the only thing noticing. Aside from a potential OSHA violation — for the time being — and some shoddy work, the moment captures the foal’s decision to shove the barrel behind the wagon hitch and follow it across the countryside and into the local town.

“We hear from our fans that Super Bowl is just not the same without the iconic Clydesdales,” Anheuser-Busch’s chief commercial official Kyle Norrington told USA Today. “(First Delivery) reinforces that we’ve been delivering since 1876 and will continue for decades to come.”

Whether it is a cute impromptu journey for the small Clydesdale or some form of tiny horse corporate propaganda, the ad is firmly lodged in nostalgia. The thing they really need to bring back is the Bud Bowl. In this era of legal gambling and gambling advertisements during sports that still punish players for gambling, the Bud Bowl would be a welcome solution.

You can’t bet on Clydesdales deciding to be model employees and expect to walk away big.

Tune in to the big game on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The week has been a media storm in New Orleans before the game on Sunday. There is still some thrill in watching to see when the favorite ads are popping up live. Budweiser’s ad will be in that happy company.