Jennifer Aniston Transforms Into Her ‘Friends’-Era Self for Dunkin’ Super Bowl Commercial

Jennifer Aniston threw it all the way back to the ’90s in Dunkin’s star-studded Super Bowl LX commercial.

The Friends alum is just one of the iconic ’90s stars to take it back a few decades in the coffee chain’s “Good Will Dunkin’” commercial, which parodied Dunkin’ celebrity spokesperson Ben Affleck’s 1997 film Good Will Hunting.

“Before the movie, a much better version of Good Will Hunting was made as a sitcom with a real genius in the lead and some other actors,” read an opening message on the commercial, which was dated Feb. 8, 1995.

Affleck was then shown writing an equation on the window of a Dunkin’ in a blonde wig reminiscent of Matt Damon’s in Good Will Hunting, when he was greeted by Seinfeld star Jason Alexander.

“Did you arrange the Munchkins into a Fibonacci sequence?” Alexander asked, exclaiming, “I got a genius working for me!”

It’s then that Friends star Matt LeBlanc made his entrance, quipping, “If he’s such a genius, then why’d he put ice in his coffee?” only for Affleck to respond, “C’mon Chuckie, I’m just Will Hunting. I’m not a genius.”

“I’ll marry the first man that can help me with the Fibonacci sequence,” A Different World star Jasmine Guy then declared, causing Affleck and LeBlanc’s friends, who are revealed to be played by Family Matters star Jaleel White and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘s Alfonso Ribeiro, to rush to her side.

“How you doin’?” Affleck then said, taking over the catchphrase of LeBlanc’s Friends character Joey.

“Don’t you have a girlfriend?” Ribeiro then asked, holding up a picture of Aniston as Affleck exclaimed in another Friends reference, “We’re on a break! I don’t need her, I’ve got everything I need right here at Dunkin’.”

Cheers star Ted Danson then called out from behind the Dunkin’ counter, “If you’re still single, doing this Boston shtick and working for Dunkin’ when you’re 50, imma be very disappointed.”

White then pointed at the window, asking Affleck, “Isn’t that your girlfriend?” It’s at that point that Aniston, who rocked overalls and her Friends character’s signature “The Rachel” hairdo, appeared in the window, asking, “You like doughnuts?” before she pulled Tom Brady into frame and quipped, “Well, this is my new boyfriend. How you like these nuts?” in reference to the famous Good Will Hunting line.

“I’m Tom,” Brady said as the camera panned back to inside the Dunkin’, where the rest of the ’90s stars shrugged their shoulders, and the commercial came to an end.