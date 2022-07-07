Bryan Cranston Series Ending After Upcoming Season

Fans looking forward to more Bryan Cranston on their screens will be disappointed to learn that his latest hit, Your Honor, will end after its upcoming second season. The intriguing legal drama from Showtime was originally set up as a limited series featuring Cranston as a New Orleans judge grappling with his son's hit-and-run accident. In August 2021, Showtime ordered a second season, which Cranston says will be its last.

"I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime," Cranston told Dax Shepard in a recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, reports TVLine. "As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they've ever had – and so, one more season of that." Showtime has not commented on the show's future.

(Photo: Skip Bolen/SHOWTIME)

Your Honor was inspired by the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Nino and Shlomo Mashiach and was developed by Peter Moffat (The Night Of) for Showtime. Cranston stars as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a fatal hit-and-run. Desiato first encourages his son to turn himself in until he learns the victim was the son of a mafia kingpin. He decides to hide the truth instead, a move that has tragic consequences.

The series also stars Hope Davis as the victim's mother, Gina Baxter. Sofia Black-D'Elia (Single Drunk Female) plays Adam's teacher, Frannie Latimer. Isiah Whitlock Jr., Michael Stuhlbarg, and Carmen Ejogo also star. The first season's 10 episodes aired between December 2020 and February 2021 and are available to stream on the Showtime app.

In August, Showtime surprisingly renewed the show for a second season, with Moffat returning as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Season 2 will also run 10 episodes and is set to air this year.

"We were blown away by Your Honor... by the power of Peter's storytelling, by the depth of Bryan's performance, and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers," Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime, said in a statement. "Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb. So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting 'Encore!'"

Cranston won four Emmys for playing Walter White on AMC's Breaking Bad and two more as a producer on the show. Walter will appear in an episode of Better Call Saul's final season. He also scored an Oscar nomination for playing screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in the 2015 biopic Trumbo. Cranston can also be seen in the new Paramount+ movie Jerry & Marge Go Large with Annette Bening.