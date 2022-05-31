'Stranger Things' Actor Set to Star in New Comedy Series

✖

Stranger Things actor Brett Gelman will star in Entitled, a new British comedy set to air on Showtime in the U.S. Gelman will star as an American widower who tries to mend his relationship with his late wife's family in the U.K. The actor plays conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman on Stranger Things and was promoted to the main cast for Season 4.

In Entitled, Gelman plays Gabe, whose British wife dies at the start of the series. He moves to the U.K. to meet her estranged family, who lives in a crumbling gothic mansion in the English countryside. They want to be Gabe's friends, but they also want the fortune he inherited after his wife died. The eight-episode series was created by Matt Morgan (Mister Winner, The Mimic), reports Variety.

(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The new series is produced by Showtime and U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 with All3Media International. Harry Williams, Jack Williams, and Sarah Hammond of Two Brothers Pictures are executive producers with Gelman and Morgan. Two Brothers Pictures also produced Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, which featured Gelman. Tim Kirby (Veep) is directing all episodes of Entitled's first season. Production will start in August so Entitled can debut next year.

"I am so excited to be back at it with my fam that is Harry, Jack, and Sarah at Two Brothers," Gelman said in a statement. "I am so incredibly grateful to Channel 4 and Showtime and blessed to have a genius like Matt creating such a deliciously twisted world."

Gelman's TV credits include Drunk History, Kroll Show, The League, The Office, Another Period, Love, American Dad!, Camping, and Twin Peaks. He also co-wrote the 2017 movie Lemon and served as a writer on The Eric Andre Show. In 2020, he earned Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations as a member of the Fleabag and Stranger Things casts.

The first part of Stranger Things Season 4 debuted on Netflix Friday. Netflix already renewed the show for a fifth and final season, although creators Matt and Ross Duffer teased potential spin-offs. "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes," the creators said in February. "But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down."