Showtime Cancels Marvel Star’s Wall Street Comedy After 3 Seasons

Showtime canceled the dark comedy Black Monday, starring Marvel actor Don Cheadle, and Abby McEnany’s Work in Progress. Black Monday lasted three seasons, while Work in Progress was cut short after two. Actor Paul Scheer revealed last week that Black Monday was canceled, but Showtime didn’t make a formal announcement until Thursday.

During an episode of Thursdays with Rob & Paul, Scheer said Black Monday was “not renewed” for a fourth season. The series was created by David Caspe and Jordan Caham, who also served as showrunners. Cheadle, Seth Rogan, and Evan Goldberg were executive producers. The series starred Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, Scheer, and Casey Wilson as Wall Street traders around the time of the 1987 stock market crash. Cheadle earned two Emmy nominations.

“We can confirm that Black Monday will not be moving forward with a fourth season,” Showtime said in a statement to Variety. “Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Andrew Rannells, Paul Scheer, and Casey Wilson led a fantastic cast, and we are grateful to Jordan Cahan, David Caspe, and all who worked on the show for three hilarious seasons.”

Work in Progress executive producer Lilly Wachowski confirmed that the show would not be returning either. In fact, Wachowski said Showtime told her the show was canceled before Thanksgiving. The series was created by McEnany and Tim Mason. In the first season, McEnany’s fictional Abby began a surprising relationship with a trans man. In Season 2, the relationship ended and she worked to overcome her depression.

“We are incredibly proud of the two seasons of Work in Progress and were thrilled to spotlight the enormous talents of Abby McEnany, Lilly Wachowski, and the entire cast and creative team,” Showtime said. “We look forward to having our subscribers continue to discover this special series on Showtime’s streaming platforms for years to come.”

In her Twitter thread, Wachowski thanked Showtime for supporting the show, but she expressed her frustration with the show being canceled before it could build a larger audience. “I am grateful to Showtime for giving us the opportunity to make this super queer and beautiful show.But I am also not content or happy to just be here. Something has to change,” Wachowski tweeted. “This industry should be pushed to create more meaningful support systems for the art that they help create. Shows like Gentefied and Vida and South Side (why the hell hasn’t this show been picked up yet!? It’s fantastic!) and Shrill and Work in Progress need more meaningful commitments than just an intersection between art and commerce or a deal with the devil.”