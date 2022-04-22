Aaron Paul Calls Bryan Cranston His 'Best Friend', Makes Sweet Gesture After Son's Birth

✖

Aaron Paul recently welcomed a son into his family, and the actor used the experience to make a sweet gesture for his "best friend" Bryan Cranston. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Paul announced that he and wife Lauren have welcomed their second child together, a son named Ryden. The couple are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Story.

Paul told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that he loves his new baby, but that he is also "exhausted." He shared some photos of baby Ryden, and said, "he's the best." Paul also shared that Story is "madly in love" with her new younger sibling. "[She] can't squeeze him enough. Like, lays on top of him, suffocates him," the Westworld actor said laughing. "It's her doll." Next, he revealed that Cranston, his longtime Breaking Bad co-star, has a special role in Ryden's life.

"I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby's godfather," Paul shared, then quipping that Cranston turned the offer down initially. "No, he's very excited, very honored. I love the man to death. He's one of my best friends in the world, and, so yeah, it was just a no-brainer."

On Wednesday, Paul and Lauren took to Instagram to reveal the news about baby Ryden, with both sharing a photo of the infant. "My little man. Ryden Caspian Paul," the actor wrote. "So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you. I promise to make you proud little guy. We have been absorbing this baby boy for the last month and feel it's time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly."

Lauren added, in her own post, "We've spent the last month getting acquainted with this little guy and we couldn't be more in love. Born on a full moon, he has such a gentle and knowing spirit. I'm so deeply thankful that he chose us to be a part of his journey." She then shared that the couple was inspired to name their newborn after their favorite artist, Mark Ryden. Many of Paul's fellow celebrities have posted congratulatory messages on his Instagram post, with his former on-screen girlfriend Krysten Ritter writing, "so so so so so so so so happy for you guys." Ritter appeared in Breaking Bad as Jane Margolis, Jesse's (Paul) ill-fated love whose death he never got over.