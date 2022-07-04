'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Teaser Reveals Significant Return in Final Episodes

The second half of Better Call Saul's final season is set to return in just a few days, and a new sneak peek teases a significant return to Nebraska for the show's titular character. In a new preview from AMC ahead of the July 11 premiere, the fate of Jimmy McGill — also known as Saul Goodman and later known as Gene of Cinnabon (played by Bob Odenkirk) — will be revealed as suggested in the new 35-second black-and-white snippet.

In the teaser of the black and white sequence, often associated with the flash-forwards revealing what our favorite Breaking Bad lawyer has been up to, a voice can be heard saying, "I know who you are. You know who are you," indicating things are coming to a head. While the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul did not begin with the usual black-and-white sequence highlighting Gene's present time, the new teaser for the second half of the last episodes points to an intense confrontation with Jeff, a mysterious cab driver who encountered Saul in Season 5. With Saul looking to take matters into his own hands to protect his identity, the former attorney now serving as a manager of the Cinnabon in Omaha definitely has something planned for him.

While the teaser might confuse fans as the driver is not played by the same actor, fans can definitely expect to see Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprise their roles in the final episodes. In April, it was confirmed that Cranston and Paul would be returning for the final season of Better Call Saul. During the show's panel at PaleyFest LA on April 9, co-creator Peter Gould told Variety the pair will make appearances but refused to give specifics.

"I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, 'Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?' Instead of evading, I'll just say yeah," Gould said during the event. "How or the circumstances or anything, you'll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that's one of many things that I think you'll discover this season."

Better Call Saul Season 6 airs Monday nights on AMC at 9 p.m. ET. All episodes of Better Call Saul are available to stream on AMC+ and Netflix. For more on the series and all your favorite AMC shows, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest.