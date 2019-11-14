‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Renewed for Season 8 by NBC

NBC has renewed Brooklyn Nine-Nine for Season 8. Announced Thursday, the renewal comes three months ahead of the series’ seventh season premiere, which is set to debut in February, Variety reports. The news will bring Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s total run on the network to three seasons, with NBC having picked the series up following its cancellation at Fox.

Good things come to those who w8. The #Brooklyn99 squad will be coming back for Season 8 on NBC! pic.twitter.com/bQsGYA4oG9 — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) November 14, 2019

News of the early renewal is being met with cheers from fans, who have rallied around the series since its near-disappearance from the TV landscape.

“THIS IS THE BEST THING IVE EVER HEARD IM SO HAPPY IM GONNA CRY,” one fan wrote.

“I’M SO HAPPY OMG I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” another added.

“NBC IS THE BEST NETWORK,” a third commented.

After Fox cancelled the series in May of 2018 after five seasons, NBC saved the series after streaming services Hulu and Netflix passed on the show. The peacock network became interested in keeping the show alive after seeing the outpouring of support fans showed on Twitter, even getting the hashtag “#Renew99” trending.

Since airing on the network, the series has proven to be successful. During Season 6, it averaged a 1.2 rating and 3.2 million viewers overall in live and same day ratings, up 15 percent versus the prior season on Fox. The series also grew to a 3.1 rating in 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers overall after 35 days of linear and digital delayed viewing. Those numbers made it a no brainer when NBC announced just nine months ago that it had renewed Brooklyn Nine-Nine for a seventh season.

“It’s been one of our great joys as a network to give Brooklyn Nine-Nine a second life,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment, said at the time. “Cheers to Dan Goor, Mike Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner, and our amazing cast and crew who each week turn New York’s finest into New York’s funniest.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is executive produced Dan Goor, Michael Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner. Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment produce.

The series stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller, Dirk Blocker, and Chelsea Peretti, with Peretti exiting the show in the season’s fourth episode.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 debuts on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. After airing with back-to-back episodes, the series will move to its regular timeslot of Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET starting on Feb. 13.