‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Fans Rejoice Over NBC Revival

The fans who called for Brooklyn Nine-Nine to be renewed could not have had better news to end the week. Just 24 hours after Fox cancelled the show, NBC picked it up for a sixth season, and fans rejoiced.

On Friday night, members of the cast and crew, including star Andy Samberg, confirmed the surprising news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“HOLY S– THEY JUST REVIVED BROOKLYN 99 AT NBC. LITERALLY ONE DAY AFTER CANCELLATION,” one fan wrote. “NINE NINE!”

HOLY SHIT THEY JUST REVIVED BROOKLYN 99 AT NBC. LITERALLY ONE DAY AFTER CANCELLATION. NINE NINE! — Form of Therapy (@formoftherapy) May 12, 2018

“LETS F– GOOOOOOO,” another added.

One superfan called for a crossover with Superstore and The Good Place.

NOW THAT BROOKLYN NINE NINE IS ON NBC ITS POSSIBLE TO HAVE A CROSSOVER WITH SUPERSTORE OR THE GOOD PLACE — victoria (@jakesperItas) May 12, 2018

“Brooklyn Nine Nine has gotten so much publicity through social media in the last 24 hours that even people who have never heard of it know about it now,” one fan pointed out. “I truly think it’s going to do even better than before once it’s airing on NBC and FOX will probably regret their move.”

Brooklyn Nine Nine has gotten so much publicity through social media in the last 24 hours that even people who have never heard of it know about it now. I truly think it’s going to do even better than before once it’s airing on NBC and FOX will probably regret their move. — sai sailaja seshadri (@Saisailu97) May 12, 2018

“WHOAAA THE INTERNET WORKED CONGRATS BROOKLYN NINE NINE FANS,” Los Angeles Times reporter Jen Yamamoto wrote.

WHOAAA THE INTERNET WORKED CONGRATS BROOKLYN NINE NINE FANS https://t.co/rCt1rVzFJh — jen yamato (@jenyamato) May 12, 2018

“Good news: Andy is back on NBC,” Seth Meyers chimed in. “Bad News: Andy has SO many unpaid NBC parking tickets!!!”

Good news: Andy is back on NBC!!!

Bad News: Andy has SO many unpaid NBC parking tickets!!! https://t.co/Mti5aWNBbr — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) May 12, 2018

NBC saved the series after streaming services Hulu and Netflix passed on the show. But the peacock network became interested in keeping the show alive after seeing the outpouring of support fans showed on Twitter, even getting #Renew99 trending. It also helped that the show is produced by sister company Universal TV.

Fox cancelled the show on Thursday after five seasons. It stars Samberg as Detective Jake Peralta and Emmy nominee Andre Braugher as his no-nonsense boss, Captain Raymond Holt. Melissa Fumero stars as Detective (now Sergeant) Amy Santiago, who will marry Jake in the season finale. Other members of the cast include Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller. It was created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, who both worked on NBC’s Parks and Recreation. Schur also created NBC’s The Good Place.

“Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but….NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6,” co-creator Dan Goor wrote on Twitter. “Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world! Nine-nine!!!!!!!!!”

Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but….

NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!

Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world! Nine-nine!!!!!!!!! — Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 12, 2018

Photo credit: Facebook/Fox