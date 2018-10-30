‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 6 Trailer Released

A new teaser for Brooklyn Nine-Nine is here, driving anticipation for the new season to a fever pitch.

NBC released a new teaser clip for Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Tuesday, celebrating its new home on the network. The show was canceled by Fox back in the spring, and then rescued by NBC. It is not scheduled to return for season 6 until 2019, with a half-season order starting in the spring. Still, there is plenty to watch in the meantime on NBC’s streaming app.

The teaser contains only a tiny bit of new footage from the show. It begins with highlights from past seasons set to triumphant music, before cutting suddenly to a muffled beat played much quieter. It shows Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) dancing emphatically around Captain Hold (Andre Braugher), who stands stoically still by a bar.

“Why is no one else dancing?” Peralta asks in a petulant voice. “Did I miss something? I’m just going to keep going until someone tells me to stop.”

At that point, the rest of the cast yells at him to stop.

Many are already speculating that this clip reveals the answer to season 5’s cliffhanger. At the end of the last episode, Captain Holt was about to tell the precinct whether or not he had gotten a huge promotion to police commissioner. By the looks of this scene, while Peralta is dancing, everyone else looks a bit more subdued.

Of course, we will not know for sure until next year. The show has plenty of other mysteries to settle as well, such as how married life has been treating Jake and Detective Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), and where Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas) is hiding out these days.

Most importantly, the show will have to deliver a heartbreaking farewell to Chelsea Peretti, who plays Gina Linetti on the series. Peretti announced that she would be stepping away from the show on Twitter.

“B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii,” she wrote. “Chelsea Peretti, here. I won’t be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, [winky face emoji], [heart emoji].”

Showrunner Dan Goor posted his own tweet, where he also promised that Peretti was not gone for good, though his long and heartfelt message showed that it was a big loss for the show.

“We have tried really hard to create a storyline for her departure that lives up to a character who can only be described as ‘The human embodiment of the 100 emoji,’” he wrote. “While it’s sad to see a member of the family leave, we are so proud of Chelsea and excited for what she does next.”



Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns some time in early 2019 on NBC.