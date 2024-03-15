'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cast Reunites to Honor Late Co-Star Andre Braugher

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast have reunited to remember one of their own. Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Joe Lo Truglio got together to celebrate their late co-star Andre Braugher, who died from lung cancer in December.

After Fumero posted a photo on Instagram with her fellow castmates, sharing, "We laughed. We cried a little. We reminisced. We laughed some more. Nine Nine Forever," Crews reposted the photo with his own short but sweet message. He said that her words could "not have described last night any better…! NINE-NINE." He tagged the Brooklyn Nine-Nine account and Braugher, saying, "R.I.P."

Braugher portrayed 99th precinct's Captain Raymond Holt. Although known for his stoic and deadpan demeanor, he grew close to his Nine-Nine colleagues and is definitely a fan-favorite among viewers. Much of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast paid tribute to Braugher after his death, sharing their favorite memories from set and their favorite things about him.

Chelsea Peretti also shared the photos from the reunion on Instagram, captioning, "Tonite was like a very special episode where we ran thru so many memories and moments" with a red heart emoji at the end. It sounds like the reunion was very special for them and cathartic, as they not only remembered their co-star but their time on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, proving that the Nine-Nine bond will never be broken no matter how long time has passed.

Other than Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Andre Braugher was also known as Detective Frank Pembleton in the first six seasons of NBC's Homicide: Life on the Street, as well as the TV movie in 2000. Other credits included The Gambler, Passengers, The Mist, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Thief, House, Law & Order: SVU, and The Good Fight, which was his last credited TV role in November 2022. That same year and month, he also starred in the drama film She Said.

It seems like the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast is as close as ever, and it's sweet that they got together to remember Andre Braugher and their time together. While there's always been a chance for a B99 revival, it may be hard now without Braugher because it would not be the same without Captain Holt. However, just seeing the cast renite is better than nothing, especially now.