'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Pregnant With First Child

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz is having a huge year. Not only is the actress filming the 8th and final season of the beloved NBC comedy, but she is also one of the stars of the much-anticipated movie musical In The Heights which hits theaters and HBO Max on June 11. On top of the great career moves, Beatriz announced on Wednesday that she and her husband Brad Hoss were expecting their first child.

"I'm pregnant!" the 40-year-old actress told PEOPLE. Beatriz, who came out as bisexual in college, also admitted that she didn't see marriage and family for herself when she was younger. "I didn't think that a committed partnership was really for me," she explained. "I couldn't really see kids. It wasn't that I was closed off to it. It was more that I couldn't quite see how a baby fit into the life that I was building." Beatriz and Hoss got married in 2018, but Beatriz stressed that her marriage didn't make her "any less queer… I was able to be my fullest, most authentic self around Brad. He's extremely empathetic and open."

Beatriz explained that she and Hoss had many values that they wanted to instill in their future child and that equality was paramount. "I think one of the best things you can do is raise a kid who understands that however a person chooses to shape their one glorious life is worthy of celebration," she said.

Beatriz shared a loving birthday Instagram post about Hoss in January, and the couple is obviously still smitten with each other. "Early on, we had lots of really good conversations about our world views, our values and what we wanted to add to the world," she wrote. "I remember asking you once what you thought do you do best, and you said you like to connect others, to help others forge friendships and relationships. I thought, how absolutely lovely. I found out quickly that you’re someone who lifts others up, tries his best to see what he can do to make the world a better place for everyone, is a loyal friend and an incredibly empathetic human. I sometimes joke when we go to an event or a party or a show that everyone seems to know you, that you are friends with everyone. 'Everybody knows Brad Hoss!' I say. And so many people dearly love you too. Especially me."