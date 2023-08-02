Stephanie Beatriz Addresses 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Revival Hopes

It hasn't even been a full two years yet since workplace procedural sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine came to an end after eight seasons, and Stephanie Beatriz is addressing those revival rumors. The actress portrayed the intimidating detective Rosa Diaz for the entire run, and in a recent interview with ComicBook, she gave a short response as to whether a revival could be a possibility. Beatriz merely said that "there's always a chance," which sounds like she's at least interested.

While one could say, it may be a bit early to think about a revival for a show that ended two years ago, Criminal Minds: Evolution would beg to differ. However, it's clear that there is a lot of interest surrounding it for both the cast and the fans who want more of 99th Precinct. Even though Stephanie Beatriz's short answer may make fans think she doesn't really care about it, it's more than likely because she's been asked about it more than a few times, so it's not surprising that her answers have gotten shorter, and shorter as long as the interest is still there.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has come back to life after Fox canceled the series and then was picked up by NBC just 24 hours later. So you never know what could happen. It all probably depends on the actual interest of the cast and NBC, or wherever the revival could be, even if it is just a reunion special. There's also figuring out what the story would consist of and where the characters of the 99 would be. It may be a while until the show comes back, if it ever does, so for now, fans may want to just imagine what happens.

It seems there are always revivals/reboots/sequels/prequels/spinoffs/reunions happening, and it doesn't matter how long the show has been off the air, so it's always possible that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will have the same treatment. As of now, it doesn't seem like anything is in the works, so fans will just have to watch the series on Peacock and hope that the 99 will come back better than ever in the future. Luckily, much of the cast is remaining plenty busy post-Brooklyn Nine-Nine, including Stephanie Beatriz, who is starring in Peacock's new series, Twisted Metal, which is streaming now, so at the very least, we aren't completely without the stars, even if they aren't at the 99.