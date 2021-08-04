'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 8 Photos Released

NBC published new cast photos and key art for Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 this week. The final installment of the sitcom is set to premiere on Thursday, Aug. 12. With just over a week to go, we get our first new look at the 99th precinct. Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Cruz, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller as detectives in a New York City police precinct. It plays with the formats of both sitcoms and police procedurals, with many nods to buddy cop action shows and movies for good measure. The show has been an undeniable hit since its premiere in 2013, but now it will come to a close. Starting next week, fans will watch the final 10 episodes of the show airing each Thursday on NBC. (Photo: NBC) Brooklyn Nine-Nine comes from co-creators Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the latter of whom is best known for NBC shows like The Office, Parks and Rec and The Good Place. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was canceled in 2018 by Fox but rescued by NBC, where Season 6 aired 2019. Season 7 premiered in February of 2020, and its production does not appear to have been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 8 is a different story. Crews told Access Hollywood that four complete episodes were scrapped during the writing process when the Black Lives Matter movement surged in the wake of George Floyd's murder. The show is also expected to address the coronavirus pandemic from a unique perspective, so the sitcom may be reckoning with even more social issues than usual. Whatever the case, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is poised for a strong send-off when Season 8 premieres next week. You can stream all of the series so far on Peacock, with a free trial here for new users. In the meantime, here is a look at the new photos released by NBC. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Key Art (Photo: NBC) The poster for Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 leans heavily on the show's action movie inspiration, with a wind-blown shot of the whole cast posing in front of a rising sun. The dramatic tag line "one last ride" is undercut by Jake's incessant joke "title of your sex tape."

Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta (Photo: Art Streiber/NBC) Samberg is back in his customary half-professional attire as Detective Jake Peralta, with his hoodie and leather jacket combination canceling out his buttoned shirt. The photo does not give us much of a hint about how fatherhood is treating the immature detective.

Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago (Photo: Art Streiber/NBC) Fumero looks equally well put together as Jake's wife Amy Santiago. We can probably expect this smile to slip a little under the strain of motherhood, especially with Jake as her co-parent.

Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt (Photo: Art Streiber/NBC) Braugher is looking relatively relaxed here by the standards of his character Captain Raymond Holt. After returning to his rank in the middle of Season 7, things have been pretty static for Holt, so hopefully he can make some of the big waves he has always dreamed of in Season 8.

Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz (Photo: Art Streiber/NBC) Beatriz's character Detective Rosa Diaz left Season 7 in somewhat ambiguous standing. Although her work life is going well — she is now the only three-time winner of the Halloween Heist — her personal life is bit of a mess between her parents' tension over her bisexuality and her recent breakup with Jocelyn. Many fans are hoping for more development in the final stretch of episodes.

Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle (Photo: Art Streiber/NBC) Detective Charles Boyle is undeniably the comic relief figure of Brooklyn Nine-Nine in general but that hasn't stopped him from having some of the most high-stakes storylines of the series. Boyle has an adopted son and multiple failed businesses to his name, and these are likely to play into the final season one way or another.

Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords (Photo: Art Streiber/NBC) Crews was one of the most outspoken cast members when it comes to how Brooklyn Nine-Nine will address the Black Lives Matter movement, so it seems safe to predict that his character Sergeant Terry Jeffords will lead this charge in the show. Terry has also passed the Lieutenant's Exam, so he may well be due for a promotion.

Dirk Blocker as Hitchcock (Photo: Art Streiber/NBC) Blocker is back as Detective Michael Hitchcock, and from the looks of it not much has changed for him. Hitchcock generally represents the thoughtless, egotistical side of policing, although a few of his storylines have skewed more sweet, especially in recent seasons. There's no telling whether more redemption might be on the horizon for him.