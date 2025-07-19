Bridget Moynahan Returning for ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff

Another Reagan is joining Danny in Boston.

Bridget Moynahan is officially reprising her role as Erin Reagan in the upcoming Blue Bloods spinoff, Boston Blue.

Donnie Wahlberg made the announcement on his Instagram on Friday, sharing a photo of him with his on-screen sister alongside the caption, “Reunited and it feels so good!” He shared that his “dear friend, and TV sister,” Moynahan, will join him for a special guest appearance in the series premiere, airing on Oct. 17. Additionally, the actress will return later in the season to bring her “incredible directing talents to the show.”

News of Moynahan’s special appearance on Boston Blue comes on the heels of the announcement that Danny’s youngest son, Sean, will be joining him in the Massachusetts capital. It was recently revealed that while Sean Reagan will be a patrolman for the Boston PD, Andrew Terraciano will not be returning. Instead, Mika Amonsen is taking over.

Meanwhile, it’s not surprising that Moynahan is set to appear in Boston Blue, as Wahlberg has teased that other Blue Bloods cast members could join him, noting that the Reagans are only a phone call away. It’s likely more Reagans will follow suit, but people will just have to wait and see.

Also starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Maggie Lawson, Marcus Scribner, Gloria Reuben, and Ernie Hudson, Boston Blue is a universe expansion of Blue Bloods that was ordered to series in February after previous reports that CBS was working on spinoffs or TV movies.

Pictured: Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan. Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS

In Boston Blue, Danny “takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with Detective Lena Silver (Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.” As Danny “settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean, who is beginning his own career in Boston.”

Production on Boston Blue began earlier this month, with Wahlberg excitedly sharing a photo from the first table read along with the caption, “A new chapter.” Since more surprises are expected as filming continues, it should be exciting to see who else joins the show, no matter how brief. At the very least, fans will be able to look forward to a family reunion when Bridget Moynahan guest stars in the series premiere of Boston Blue, airing on Friday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.