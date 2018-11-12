‘Breaking Bad’ Characters We Want to See in the New Movie

Breaking Bad fans received a huge surprise when it was recently announce that a film sequel to the iconic series is on the way, but this has led many to wonder which characters from the show may appear in the new movie.

Please Note: Breaking Bad Spoilers Below

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unfortunately, a lot of the characters on the AMC series did not survive the past the finale, so it can be a bit tough to pinpoint just who may turn up.

However, there are still a handful of notable characters who it would makes sense to see in the film, that reportedly picks up right after where the shows final episode ended.

Scroll down to check out our list and let us know in the comments which Breaking Bad characters you would like to see come back!

Jesse Pinkman

So, it may be cheating to say that we want to see Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in then new film because we already know he’s in it. In fact, it’s about him.

According to recent reports, the film is being shot under the working title Greenbrier and will be about someone trying to escape a dire situation after having been kidnapped.

In the series finale, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) actually saved Jesse after he was kidnapped by white supremacists, so that may be what the unofficial synopsis is referring to.

After Jess is set free, he is seen driving off and we never know what became of him. The new film, potentially, may pick up with Jesse trying to get out of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Badger

Brandon “Badger” Mayhew (Matt L. Jones) was pretty much Jesse’s best friend — and a character beloved by fans — even though Jesse took advantage of his trusting and somewhat gullible nature.

The last we saw of Badger, he was helping Walt trick the Schwartzes in the series finale.

It would make perfect sense for Jesse to track down Badger in the new film and seek his help in escaping New Mexico.

Skinny Pete

Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) is another one of Jesse’s friends who survived the series, much to fans’ delight.

Joining Badger, Pete was last shown helping Walt trick the Schwartzes, but it’s also notable that without Pete and Badger Walt never would have known that Jesse was still alive and therefore never would have gone to save him.

Now that Jesse is free, it stands to reason that he would immediately go looking for his friends to help him.

Skyler White

While all of Walt’s terrible — or “bad” — decisions had an deep impact on many people, none were more affected than his family, with his wife Skyler (Anna Gunn) being the most impacted.

At the end of the show, even though she eventually learned about his actions, Skyler is left to pick of the pieces of their family’s life after Walt went on the run.

Having Jesse run into her in the sequel film would make for one compelling and dramatic interaction.

Walter Jr.

Aside from Skyler, the other most affected member of Walter’s family was his son Walter Jr. (RJ Mitte).

The last time Walt Jr. was seen, Walter watched him from a distance as he returned home from school.

It would be nice to see Jesse intersect with Walt Jr. as he attempts to get out of the city, and maybe we could see how the namesake of Heisenberg (Walter White’s druglord moniker) is handling his new life.

Marie Schrader

Skyler’s sister Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt) had a turn of bad luck because of Walt, as it was his fault that Marie’s husband Hank (Dean Norris) was murdered.

She was last seen in the final season telling Skyler to be on the lookout for Walt.

Her addition in the sequel film could feel a bit forced, but if it was written the right way Jesse would surely find himself facing off against a woman greatly scorned.

Saul Goodman

Saul Goodman was forced to go in to hiding after Walt and Jesse’s drug empire started crumbling, which it part of why Better Call Saul — the Breaking Bad spinoff — is a prequel series.

Finding a way to include Saul in the Breaking Bad sequel film could be complicated, but it might be possible.

Perhaps as Jesse is working every angle to escape Albuquerque he could reach out to someone who knows Saul’s current whereabouts for help in contacting the crooked-but-lovable lawyer.

Walter White

Look, including Walter White in the Breaking Bad sequel film would not be easy because — truth be told — most Breaking Bad fans don’t want Walter to have survived the series finale because it was just too flawless of an ending.

However… Walter could appear in a flashback. For example, Jesse could be in a tough situation and reflecting on his life when he he thinks back to a conversation with Walter.

This would be a simple-yet-effective way to include Walter in the film without it feeling like ham-fisted fan-service or completely undoing the brilliance of the shows five seasons.