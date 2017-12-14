‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Showrunner Investigated Twice for Misconduct

Brad Kern, the executive producer and showrunner of NCIS: New Orleans, has been the subject of two human resources investigations by CBS while working on the studio’s popular crime procedural, sources tell Deadline.

Both investigations reportedly were triggered by complaints from co-workers about a hostile work environment on the show.

The publication also reports that Kern was assigned to and underwent six months of sensitivity training and counseling, which he completed in February. There have been no new official complaints filed against him since.

“We were aware of these allegations when they took place in 2016, and took them very seriously,” CBS TV Studios said in a statement to Deadline today. “Both complaints were acted upon immediately with investigations and subsequent disciplinary action. While we were not able to corroborate all of the allegations, we took this action to address behavior and management style, and have received no further complaints since this was implemented.”

Known for his sometimes abrasive behavior on set, Kern is not the only showrunner to come up in conversation following the sexual harassment reckoning that began with the Harvey Weinstein scandal in October.

Two high-profile showrunners, Andrew Kreizberg (The Flash, Supergirl) and Mark Schwahn (One Tree Hill), have since been ousted following brief investigations into sexual harassment accusations by the studios they work for.