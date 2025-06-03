‘Psych’ and ‘Two and a Half Men’ Alum Joining ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff ‘Boston Blue’

Maggie Lawson will join Donnie Wahlberg at the Boston PD.

The Psych and Two and a Half Men alum has been cast opposite Wahlberg’s NYPD Officer Danny Reagan in CBS’ upcoming Blue Bloods offshoot, Boston Blue.

According to Deadline, Lawson will appear in a recurring role as Sarah Silver, “the strong willed and decisive Superintendent in the Boston Police Department who is Lena’s stepsister. Sarah is well aware of the tightrope she can walk sometimes between her job and her family.”

Photo Credit: Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

The role will mark Lawson’s latest as a cop after she previously starred as Detective Juliet O’Hara in Psych, the detective comedy-drama that ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2014 on the USA network. She reprised the role Psych: The Movie (2017), Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (2020), and Psych 3: This Is Gus (2021). She is also well-known for portraying Ms. McMartin on Season 12 of CBS’ Two and a Half Men, with her other credits including Santa Clarita Diet, Lethal Weapon, Outmatched, and The Ranch. She can most recently be heard voicing Jo in the show The Milk Chug.

Set to air in the 10 p.m. timeslot Fridays this fall, Boston Blue is described as a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods.” The show centers around Wahlberg’s who will play Danny’s new partner, Detective Lena Silver, Detective Danny Reagan as he takes a position with Boston PD, where he is paired with Sonequa Martin-Green’s Detective Lena Silver, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.

The upcoming series also stars Ernie Hudson as Reverend Peters, a renowned pastor of an historic Baptist church in Boston who is the father of Boston’s District Attorney Mae Silver and grandfather/step-grandfather of Det. Lena Silver, Superintendent Sarah Silver, and rookie patrol cop, Isaac Silver. As of now, Mae and Isaac haven’t been cast.

Although it remains to be seen if any other Blue Bloods cast members will join Wahlberg on the show, the actor teased on the podcast Morning Magic with Sue and Kendra in April that other members of the Reagan family could find their way to the show.

“It will be a Danny Reagan-based show, but the Reagans are only a phone call away, and Danny Reagan likes to use the phone, that’s all I’ll say,” he said.

Boston Blue is executive produced by showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis. Wahlberg, Jerry Bruckheimer, and KristieAnne Reed also executive produce. The series doesn’t yet have a premiere date outside of a fall 2025 premiere window.