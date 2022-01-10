‘How I Met Your Mother’ Co-Creator Craig Thomas Honors Bob Saget Following His Death at 65

How I Met Your Mother co-creator Craig Thomas honored Full House star Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at 65. Saget served as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother during its entire run, voicing an older version of Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby. Thomas, who created the show with Carter Bays, called Saget “funny, soulful, and kind,” and felt lucky to have worked with him.

“His role on HIMYM was a voice in the future, looking back on all of life’s complexity with a smile, and that’s how I’ll always remember him,” Thomas wrote on Twitter. “To say what I’m sure many others are also saying: Bob went out of his way to support a charity that raises money for research into my son’s health condition and was always there for me year after year, he was all heart and a philanthropist by nature.”

Thomas and Bays cast Saget to voice the future Ted because there was “something so gentle and knowing and comforting in his voice, and that combined with the quickness of his wit is just a rare form of beauty,” Thomas wrote. He went on to note that they “liked the idea of Future You telling Past You that it’s all gonna be OK, the ups…the downs…you will make it through…thanks for telling us Bob… and making us feel that it’s true.” Thomas finished his tribute by simply writing, “We’ll miss you so much.”

Saget was never credited for his work on HIMYM. In an interview with AL.com last year, Saget said he got the job after executive producer Pamela Fryman called him while he was doing a play in New York. “She called and said, ‘Look, we think you’d be right to be the voice of Josh Radnor,’” Saget recalled. “And I said, ‘Why doesn’t he do it?’ which everybody’s been asking since. And the reason was, they just wanted him to sound older, and people knew my voice, it was a familiar voice. They had another guy in mind for it too, and they went with me.”

He took the job very seriously, too, and he soon became friends with Radnor. “We just liked each other a lot and had similar philosophies about life and acting and all that stuff. So I read the pilot and said, ‘Of course, I want to be part of this, Pam. It’s a damn love letter,’” Saget recalled.

Saget died on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida, just hours after performing near Jacksonville Saturday night. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an unresponsive man. They identified the man as Saget, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death remains unknown. Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters.