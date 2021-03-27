John Stamos Spreads Nostalgia for 'Full House' Fans With Throwback Olsen Twins Photo

✖

John Stamos gave his fans a little nostalgia by posting a throwback photo of himself along with the Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen who starred in Full House with him. The famous twins played his niece on the series but off-screen, it seems as though they felt like a family given all the throwback photos Stamos has posted of them throughout the years. While fans loved his post because it was him and the twins, he shared it in honor of Disneyland.

"#TBT In honor of @disneyland opening soon!" Stamos captioned the adorable photo. In the picture, Stamos was posing with the Olsen twins and Minnie Mouse and fans loved every bit of it. "Awww way too adorable," one person wrote, while someone else said, "Hi Uncle Jesse." Another social media user wrote, "I love this ep," while several others used heart emojis to describe their favor for the photo.

Fans were thrilled when the show made a comeback with several of the original cast members including Candace Cameron-Bure who played D.J. Tanner, Jodie Sweetin who portrayed her younger sister Stephanie Tanner, and their close friend Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler. Others who came back were Bob Saget (Danny Tanner) and Lori Loughlin (Becky Katsopolis). Fuller House portrayed all of the family members except everyone was all grown up and even had kids of their own. While viewers were thrilled to see so many of the originals returned, two who didn't were the Olsen twins. The cast even called them out in the premiere episode for not showing up, but it seems as if they're all still on good terms with the sisters.

Towards the end of the show's final episode, Loughlin wasn't able to return to her role after getting into legal trouble when she became involved in the college admission scandal that took everyone by storm. Although fans had formed an opinion about her having participated in the scandal, it seems as though her cast members stuck by her side — although not defending her actions — but they chose to support her like family.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were forced to serve time behind bars after being convicted of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Loughlin also lost her role on Hallmark's series When Calls the Heart and has yet to make a public statement.