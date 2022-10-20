'Blue Bloods': Steve Schirripa Explains Why He Loves Working with 'Very Underrated' Bridget Moynahan (Exclusive)

Steve Schirripa has been working with Bridget Moynahan for over seven years now on Blue Bloods and has loved every minute of it. In a new exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Schirripa shared what makes Moynahan one of the best actors he's ever worked with. Schirripa stars as Anthony Abetemarco, an investigator for the district attorney's office who works more often with Moynahan's A.D.A. Erin Reagan than anyone else on the show.

"I've worked with a lot of great actresses. A lot. And she's as good as any of them," Schirripa told us. "I mean, she's a very underrated actress as far as I'm concerned. She's always prepared." That is one of the reasons why she is turning to direct, Schirripa said. She directed the Season 12 episode "Hidden Motive" and is directing at least more episodes this season.

Moynahan "really knows her stuff" and is "really smart," Schirripa said. "I love working with her. She's always prepared," he said. He added that preparedness makes it easier for him to just do what he likes to do, which is act. "Let me hit my mark, say my lines. You want to give me notes I'll do the best I can to accommodate, and I'm out. That's it," he said, adding that he will never direct, although he does enjoy producing.

Fans have watched Anthony and Erin's relationship develop over time since Schirripa joined the show in Season 6. Schirripa sees Anthony as an "older brother" to Erin, who "obviously" cares about him. Anthony also comes from a different world, which is one reason why the two work so well together, according to Schirripa.

"Even though [Anthony is] rough around the edges and a street guy, he's a smart guy, and he knows his business," Schirripa said. "He might be an old-school guy, but he knows his business. I think she very much values what he has to say, even though they fight and they argue because Anthony's not going to take her crap. I mean, as a lot of people would. They come from completely different places."

Anthony is also a unique character in the Blue Bloods structure since he often works with other characters outside his usual world. Most characters outside the Reagan family stick with one particular member, but the show often pairs Anthony with Jamie (Will Estes), Eddie (Vanessa Ray), and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg). That ensures he will have a job even if Erin becomes District Attorney. In the Oct. 21 episode, Anthony will "teach Jamie a couple things," Schirripa said.

Anthony is a "little bit" of a mentor for Jamie in the new episode. He also took on that role when he worked with Eddie last season. "I think by now I've worked with every single character on the show of the main characters. I think this season finishes that," Schirripa said.

Unfortunately, the one person Anthony hasn't worked with much yet is Commissioner Frank Reagan. Schirripa noted that he's only been on camera with Tom Selleck twice. The second time was during the Season 12 finale when the Reagan family finally invited him to their Sunday dinner. A third opportunity is coming up this season when Schirripa has a story with Abigail Hawk's Abigail Baker, who works in Frank's office.

New Blue Bloods episodes air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Past episodes are also available to stream on Paramount+.