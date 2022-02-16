HBO Boss Gives Update on Potential ‘Sopranos’ Spinoff Series

The Sopranos creator David Chase might have been interested in making a Super Bowl commercial that referenced his now-iconic television series, but HBO executives aren’t holding their breath while waiting for a sequel or spinoff. On Wednesday, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told reporters he did not think Chase had “any interest” in doing anything related to The Sopranos again. That should be disappointing news to fans, especially in light of the prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark.

“I don’t think David has any interest in doing anything more with The Sopranos,” Bloys said, reports Deadline. “The Sopranos is a terrific and classic show. I don’t think there’s any reason to open that back up. I think maybe the Super Bowl ad… was an indication that someone’s going back. As far as I know, I don’t think he has any plans to do that.”

Bloys also couldn’t say for certain if there is any consideration for another movie to follow The Many Saints of Newark. “I really don’t know what he’s thinking but one thing I can say is I just don’t think anything with The Sopranos family is on the cards,” he said.

There had been signs that HBO was on the cusp of opening The Sopranos universe up with more projects following The Many Saints of Newark. Chase signed a five-year first-look deal with WarnerMedia and said he was considering working on another Sopranos prequel movie with Terence Winter that would be set between Many Saints and The Sopranos. WarnerMedia Studios and Networks CEO Ann Sarnoff also told Deadline in October 2021 that Chase was in talks about developing a Sopranos-related series.

In addition to that buzz, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler played Meadow Soprano and A.J. Soprano in a Super Bowl LVI commercial for the new Chevrolet Silverado EV. The spot was a recreation of the famous Sopranos opening, with Sigler driving from Manhattan to New Jersey while the Alabama 3’s “Woke Up This Morning” played. Chase even directed the commercial with Sopranos director of photography Phil Abraham.

Sigler later told PEOPLE it was “really amazing” to play Meadow once again. “Even getting direction from [creator] David Chase and seeing our old camera operators that we had worked with throughout the seasons… It was this eerie thing where Robert and I both said, ‘We could hop back into playing these characters in a heartbeat,’” she told the magazine. “It was really cool to get a moment to experience that.”

The Sopranos aired on HBO from 1999 to 2007 and is considered the series that opened the floodgates for a new golden age of television. The series won 21 Emmys, including the Outstanding Drama Series award in 2004 and 2007. Gandolfini and Edie Falco won three Emmys for their performances each. The show is available to stream in full on HBO Max.