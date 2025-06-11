‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff Adds ABC Sitcom Actor

An ABC sitcom actor is trying his hand at a CBS drama.

Variety reports that black-ish star Marcus Scribner has been cast in the upcoming Blue Bloods spinoff, Boston Blue.

Scribner is set to play Jonah Silver, “the youngest member of the Silver family and is in law enforcement like his mother and sisters — each of whom are formidable in their own ways,” per the official description. “Always the cool kid growing up, Jonah carries himself with confidence and swagger in all situations, so he’s naturally frustrated at being a rookie cop on the sidelines of the city’s biggest investigations.”

Boston Blue will be headlined by Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg, who is reprising his role as Det. Danny Reagan. He’s taken a position with the Boston PD, and his new partner is the daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. Scribner joins previously announced cast members Gloria Reuben, Ernie Hudson, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Maggie Lawson.

Scribner is best known for his role as Junior in ABC’s beloved sitcom black-ish from 2014 to 2022, as well as the Freeform spinoff, grown-ish, from 2019 to 2024, and the short-lived spinoff, mixed-ish, from 2019 to 2020. He won two NAACP Image Awards for the role. Additional credits include Young Jedi Adventures, How I Learned to Fly, Dragons: The Nine Realms, Merry Like This, Along for the Ride, The F**k-It List, and The Good Dinosaur.

Blue Bloods ended in December after 14 seasons, and following reports that CBS was working on spinoffs, it was announced in February that the new series, Boston Blue, was officially ordered. It’s described as an “expansion” of the Blue Bloods universe, and comes from writers Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Wahlberg are executive producers on Boston Blue, which is produced by CBS Studios in association with JBTV.

A premiere date for Boston Blue has not yet been announced, but it’s been confirmed that it will premiere later this year on CBS’ 2025-26 schedule. The series will fittingly take over Blue Bloods’ former time slot on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. For now, all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming on Paramount+, while fans can catch Marcus Scribner in black-ish and its spinoffs in full on Hulu.