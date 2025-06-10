‘Boston Blue’: CBS’ ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff Casts ‘ER’ Alum

An ER alum is going from Chicago to Boston.

Deadline reports that Gloria Reuben has been cast in the upcoming Blue Bloods offshoot, Boston Blue.

Along with Donnie Wahlberg, who is reprising his Blue Bloods role as Donnie Wahlberg, Reuben joins previously-announced cast members Sonequa Martin-Green, Ernie Hudson, and Maggie Lawson. She is set to play Mae Silver, Silver family matriarch and Boston’s District Attorney. Mae is the widow of a judge who was murdered on the courthouse steps, and “endeavors to put family ahead of work whenever possible.”

Martin-Green plays her daughter Lena, a Boston Police Department Detective who is Danny’s new partner, and Lawson is stepdaughter Sarah, the Police Superintendent. Her son Jonah is a rookie cop, while her father is Reverend Peters (Hudson). Mae is “accustomed to making decisions and standing by them.” This will not be the first time that Reuben and Martin-Green are playing mother and daughter. They recently starred in the film My Dead Friend Zoe together, which released in February.

In Boston Blue, Danny “takes a position with Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with detective Lena Silvers, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.” The series, which is a universe expansion of Blue Bloods, is produced by CBS Studios in association with JBTV. Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Wahlberg will also executive produce Boston Blue, which is produced and will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Meanwhile, Gloria Reuben is best known for her role as Jeanie Boulet on ER‘s first six seasons, and Elizabeth Keckley in the 2012 Steven Spielberg-directed film Lincoln. She can most recently be seen in fellow CBS series Elsbeth, as well as the new Prime Video mystery drama The Better Sister. Other credits include Mr. Robot, Falling Skies, Admission, The Equalizer, City on a Hill, Firestarter, The First Lady, and A Second Chance at Love. Coincidentally, Reuben also appeared in two episodes of Blue Bloods during Season 11 in 2021 as a completely different character.

A premiere date for Boston Blue has not been announced, but the series will be premiering this fall on CBS. It will be taking over Blue Bloods’ former time slot on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. More information on the new show, such as casting and a premiere date, will likely be revealed in the coming months, especially once filming eventually kicks off sometime this summer.