Everything to Know About ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 9

The ninth season of Blue Bloods is only a few weeks away, and promises to be as exciting as last season was. The Reagan family dynamics have changed significantly over the years, and things are still changing into the new year.

At the end of season eight, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) finally proposed to his partner, Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray). Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) has also begun to get a hang of being a single dad and Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is still offering his sage advice to guide the family. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) still has her hands full in the District Attorney’s office.

It will not all be smooth sailing for the Reagan family though, otherwise there would be no drama in the show and that is what keeps Blue Bloods the most-watched show on Friday nights.

Scroll on for a look at what we know so far about Blue Bloods season nine before the season premiere.

Jamie Versus Frank

The Reagans will not be celebrating the newest addition to the family for long. Tom Selleck told TVInsider recently that season nine will feature a conflict between Frank and Jamie. While Jamie wants to keep Eddie as his partner, Frank does not approve.

“Frank doesn’t want him to be the first in NYPD history to ride with their fiancée,” Selleck told TVInsider. “Most cops would say it could affect one’s judgment. Frank wants his son to be happy, and yet he’s got this hyperactive sense of responsibility. He already lost one son in the line of duty.”

Don’t Expect Linda Reagan to Come Back from the Dead

Blue Bloods rarely gets fans angry, but its treatment of Linda Reagan left a lot to be desired. Danny’s wife was unceremoniously killed before season eight began after actress Amy Carlson chose not to renew her contract.

Since the decision came after season seven was filmed, there was never any hint to her departure. It was just offhandedly explained in the season eight premiere that she died in a helicopter crash.

In a TVLine interview in May, showrunner Kevin Wade stood by the decision to kill her off. Since the show also never deals with flashbacks, it is unlikely Carlson would ever return.

Lou Diamond Phillips Guest-Stars in the Season Premiere

Lou Diamon Phillips will appear in the season premiere. Donnie Wahlberg let the news slip in an Instagram post this summer.

Phillips is one of Hollywood’s most beloved character actors, with more than 140 credits to his name. He has also appeared in several CBS crime dramas recently, including Criminal Minds and NCIS: New Orleans. He also starred on Longmire from 2012 to 2017.

Aasif Mandvi Also Guest-Stars

Former Daily Show correspondent Aasif Mandvi is also guest starring in the season premiere. He will play Samar “Sam” Chatwal, a rival for Erin in the D.A.’s office. Even though Erin was promoted, she still has to deal with the ambitious Sam.

Mandvi was on The Daily Show from 2006 to 2015. He recently starred on Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events as Uncle Monty and TV Land’s Younger as Jay Malick.

Danny Investigates a Drug Cartel in the Season Premiere

Danny’s story in the season premiere finds him investigating a drug cartel.

Lou Diamond Phillips stars as Louis Delgado, a drug cartel member who thinks Danny is responsible for his house fire. That is where the season premiere gets its “Playing With Fire” title from.

Bebe Neuwirth Is Returning

Bebe Neuwirth made a surprising return to Blue Bloods for the first time in four years during the episode “Risk Management.”

The former Good Wife star plays New York City counsel Kelly Peterson. Tom Selleck told TV Insider in June that he was “thrilled” to have Neuwirth back.

The Entire Main Cast Is Coming Back

While some police procedurals can run through main characters frequently, Blue Bloods has been remarkably consistent. The cast’s behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram confirm that every member of the main cast is back for a ninth season.

Aside from the returning Reagan family members, Marisa Ramirez is back for another round as Danny’s partner Maria Baez. Vanessa Ray is back as Jamie’s partner and fiancee Eddie Janko. Sami Gayle, who plays Erin’s daughter Nicky, will also be back.

The Season Premiere Airs on Sept. 28

CBS will air the season premiere, “Playing With Fire,” on Friday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

That’s right. Once again, the show will air in the same familiar Friday night timeslot. In fact, CBS is also keeping MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0 as the lead-ins for Blue Bloods.