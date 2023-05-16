'Blue Bloods' Season 13: Select Episodes Are Streaming Totally Free Right Now

The Blue Bloods Season 13 finale is this week, which will close out yet another exciting season of the long-running CBS procedural. If fans needed a reason to prepare for the upcoming finale, or at least a way to prepare, select episodes of the current season are actually streaming for free right now on Pluto TV. Amidst the full library of free movies and shows on Pluto TV, Blue Bloods is one of them.

Select episodes of Blue Bloods are available on-demand on Pluto TV. As of now, only four episodes of Season 13 are streaming for free on the platform: the Season 13 premiere; Episode 3, the heartbreaking episode where Maggie is stabbed; Episode 18, which includes the grand larceny case; and Episode 19, where Danny and Baez deal with a storage facility fire. While it is a bit random with what episodes are available, it seems like they are always changing, so it's possible that different episodes will become available at a later date.

However, if that doesn't float your boat, there is another way to stream Blue Bloods on Pluto TV that is a bit less random. The streamer has different channels, separated by genre, and some of those channels are strictly dedicated to one series. There is, in fact, a Blue Bloods channel that is a non-stop stream of episodes. Like any normal channel, there is a TV Guide, complete with upcoming episodes, descriptions, and times, meaning that fans can watch as much as Blue Bloods or a different show for as long as they want.

Pluto TV, which was founded in 2013, is a completely free ad-supported streaming service owned and operated by Paramount Global. With more than 250 live channels, fans can watch on-demand selections of some of their favorite shows and movies at no cost. Even cord-cutters should check out Pluto TV because it is pretty impressive. It's likely that once Blue Bloods' season finale airs, more episodes could find their way to Pluto TV, so fans will have to keep an eye out for when that might happen.

With Blue Bloods Season 14 confirmed, it's likely that those episodes will be streaming on Pluto TV when the time comes. As of now, there is no premiere date for the upcoming season, but according to the CBS fall schedule, it will still be in the fall. So hopefully, there will be a premiere date for it soon, but in the meantime, fans can check out Blue Bloods and other favorites with live channels and on-demand selections on Pluto TV.