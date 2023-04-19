'Blue Bloods' Season 13 Finale Details Revealed

Blue Bloods is bringing back half a dozen familiar faces in the upcoming Season 13 finale in May. In addition to the previously revealed returns of Sami Gayle and Jennifer Esposito, CBS confirmed that three frequent guests will also appear in the episode. Tony Terraciano will make his first appearance on the show in nearly two years as well.

"Forgive Us Our Trespasses" will find Detectives Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez) working with Danny's old partner, Jackie Curatola (Esposito) to track down a killer whose crimes seem awfully similar to past murders. Meanwhile, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) are battling again, this time over how to handle the homeless in New York City. Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray), and A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynihan) also team up to build a case against a man who committed another assault after his release from prison.

(Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS)

This will be Esposito's first appearance on Blue Bloods since November 2012. She played Danny's partner in the first two seasons and left early on during Season 3. CBS shared a photo of Esposito on the set, showing her wearing a Chief of Police nameplate on her coat. The story with Curatola, Baez, and Danny will involve serial killer Dr. Leonard Walker (played by Mather Zickel in February's "Past History" episode), reports TVLine.

The Reagan family dinner will also have two extra seats in "Forgive Us Our Trespasses." Gayle will return to the table as Erin's daughter Nicky Reagan-Boyle for the first time since Season 11. Nicky hasn't been seen at all since "Atonement" in 2020. The character is now living in San Francisco. Her dad, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann) is also appearing in the Season 13 finale.

Terraciano's Jack Reagan left as a series regular during the Season 12 premiere, "Hate is Hate," when Danny sent his son off to college. Terraciano's real-life brother, Andrew Terraciano, has remained a regular on the show as Sean. Jack and Sean are Danny's children with his late wife Linda Reagan, played by Amy Carlson during the first seven seasons.

The Season 13 finale will also feature Dylan Walsh again as Mayor Chase. A running theme throughout the season has been the mayor's constant clashes with Frank, as the two are never on the same side of any issue. Living legend Stacy Keach will also return as Archbishop Kearns. This will be Keach's second appearance of the season, after the premiere, "Keeping the Faith."

Although the Season 13 finale doesn't air until Friday, May 19, the upcoming April 21 episode features a real treat for longtime Tom Selleck fans. Larry Manetti, who co-starred in the original Magnum, P.I. with Selleck, is a special guest star in "Family Matters." Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+.