'Blue Bloods' Character's Heartbreaking Hospitalization Episode Re-Airing This Week

As Blue Bloods' hiatus continues amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, CBS is doing another rerun. Before the network goes full classic Blue Bloods this fall, fans will be able to watch the Season 13 episode, "Ghosted." Re-airing on Friday Sept. 1, the episode sees Danny and Baez investigate a vicious attack that leaves their medium friend, Maggie, played by Callie Thorne, hospitalized.

Maggie was stabbed, but she turned out to be okay and even helped Danny and Baez catch the guy after pretending she died from the stab wound. It was an intense episode, and knowing that it was a personal case for both Danny and Baez made it that much more emotional and intense. This also marked the fifth appearance for Callie Thorne as Maggie, so fans already knew just what their whole friendship was like, and it made them that much more sentimental about it, too.

The first time we met Maggie Gibson was in Season 9, Episode 13, "Ripple Effect," and she was just a medium trying to help Danny and Baez solve a homicide that looked like a suicide. Since then, Maggie has helped the partners, both personally and professionally, only in this Season 13 episode, it was the other way around. Luckily, things worked out for her in the end, and with a Season 14 of Blue Bloods on the way, it's possible this won't be the last time we see her. Hopefully, it's on better terms.

"Ghosted" also sees Frank and the Dream Team work on a memorial protocol for a former police commissioner as Jamie begs Erin to release a perp, and Eddie's car is vandalized. There is definitely a lot going on in the episode and a whole bevy of emotions. Luckily since it is a rerun, fans already know what they're getting themselves into and how it ends, so it won't be as bad as the first watch.

The Season 13 finale of Blue Bloods aired back in May. Season 14 was initially supposed to air as part of CBS' fall 2023 schedule, but with the strikes, that has been moved back to at least midseason. With CBS airing classic episodes of Blue Bloods, though, fans will still get plenty of screen time with the Reagan family. Even if it isn't new. The series is streaming for free on Pluto TV 24/7 as well, so it's not like we will be completely without the Reagans for the time being.