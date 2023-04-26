'Blue Bloods' to Re-Air Character's Heartbreaking Hospitalization Episode This Week

Fans of family cop procedural Blue Bloods will be sad to know that the CBS series won't be coming back until Friday, May 5, but in its place this Friday will be a rerun of a heartbreaking hospitalization. The episode that will be re-airing on Friday, April 28 is Season 13, Episode 3, "Ghosted," which sees Danny and Baez's friend Maggie Gibson, played by Callie Thorne, hospitalized after a vicious attack, and the partners investigate what happened.

Maggie was stabbed, but she turned out to be okay and even helped Danny and Baez catch the guy after pretending she died from the stab wound. It was an intense episode, and knowing that it was a personal case for both Danny and Baez made it that much more emotional and intense. This also marked the fifth appearance for Callie Thorne as Maggie, so fans already knew just what their whole friendship was like, and it made them that much more sentimental about it, too.

The first time we met Maggie Gibson was in Season 9, Episode 13, "Ripple Effect," and she was just a medium trying to help Danny and Baez solve a homicide that looked like a suicide. Since then, Maggie has helped the partners, both personally and professionally, only in this Season 13 episode, it was the other way around. Luckily, things worked out for her in the end, and with a Season 14 of Blue Bloods on the way, it's possible this won't be the last time we see her. Hopefully, it's on better terms.

"Ghosted" also sees Frank and the Dream Team work on a memorial protocol for a former police commissioner as Jamie begs Erin to release a perp, and Eddie's car is vandalized. There is definitely a lot going on in the episode and a whole bevy of emotions. Luckily since it is a rerun, fans already know what they're getting themselves into and how it ends, so it won't be as bad as the first watch.

Following this week's repeat, Blue Bloods will start to air the final episodes of the season starting next week. The Season 13 finale is set to premiere on Friday, May 19, at 10 p.m. ET, so there is still a few weeks to prepare for how this season could possibly end. Hopefully, no one else lands in the hospital, but if that does happen, at least fans will be ready, thanks to this upcoming rerun.