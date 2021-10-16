TV Shows

‘Blue Bloods’ Offers Frank Reagan a New Job He Could Have a Hard Time Refusing

By

blue-bloods-protective-instincts-1-cbs.jpg

This week’s episode of Blue Bloods featured a storyline that spun out of last week’s, as Commissioner Frank Reagan was given a chance to no longer need to deal with Mayor Peter Chase’s complaints when his friend Lenny Ross paid a visit. The new job could have also helped Frank avoid hurting his daughter Erin Reagan’s chances of becoming Manhattan District Attorney. By the end of the episode though, fans could breathe a sigh of relief as Blue Bloods continues to bend its status quo without breaking it.

In “Protective Instincts,” Lenny (Treat Williams) showed up to offer Frank (Tom Selleck) a job as the NFL’s senior vice president of security. Of course, Frank was not going to say yes or no right away, so he stewed over the idea for a bit. First, he took the idea to his office team. Abigail Baker (Abigail Hawk) quickly realized that the only reason why Frank didn’t turn down the offer immediately was that he could use the new job as an “out” that would help Erin (Bridget Moynahan). People aren’t going to be happy if the Reagans have a monopoly on law enforcement in New York City, so if Frank leaves 1PP, Erin might have a chance to win the D.A.’s office.

blue-bloods-protective-instincts-1-cbs.jpg

Next, Frank took the idea to Pops (Len Cariou), where he shared his major concern. Frank was worried that he was holding Erin (Bridget Moynahan) back because there was no way New York voters would allow the two most important positions in law enforcement to be held by members of the same family in the same city. If Frank took the NFL job, he could open doors for Erin. Frank also didn’t want to bring this conundrum to Erin, so Pops suggested he think more about this as a chance to finally do something for himself.

Of course, Frank did eventually meet with Erin about the situation. (This led to a funny “Rob Lowe wearing an NFL hat” moment where Erin told Frank, “You love the NFL!”) Erin didn’t like the idea of being the reason why her father would make a big decision like this. “If I decide to run, it will be with my eyes wide open, including about my family’s reputation in this city,” Erin said. Frank then asked Erin if she really was running. “When I know, you will know,” she said. Now, Frank had to make this decision on his own.

In the end, Frank called Lenny back into his office and told him he was not going to take the job. Frank decided to be selfish in a way that his family wouldn’t expect him to be. “I realize the selfish thing for me would be to stay here, where I feel valuable,” Frank said. “You know what everybody’s saying? Be a little selfish. You’ve earned it,” Lenny said. “Yeah… so I’m taking them up on it, just not the way they would have thought,” Frank replied. In other words, Frank still isn’t going anywhere.

Elsewhere in “Protective Instincts,” Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigated the murder of a father whose wife wanted to take the fall for their son until the detectives figured out what was going on. Sean (Andrew Terraciano) got Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) on Danny’s bad side after he was injured during a ride-along with Eddie. Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

