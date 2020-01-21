Rob Lowe Knows He’s a Meme After NFL Hat Goes Viral and Fires off the Perfect Tweet

During the NFC Championship game that saw the San Francisco 49ers knock off the Green Bay Packers, Rob Lowe wound up stealing the show from his seat in the crowd. The actor was spotted among the fans taking in the game, but it was what he was wearing that caused all of the conversation.

Lowe is known for being a die-hard Indianapolis Colts fan. His favorite team, of course, didn’t make the playoffs, so he went into Sunday without any horse in the race. As a result, he decided to wear a generic hat to the game, one that sported the NFL shield and nothing else.

His hat ended up having him go viral on social media as many fans began chiming in about his look, comparing him to the referees and laughing at his decision to wear a neutral hat. On Monday, Lowe saw himself trending, and delivered a perfect response.

”I LITERALLY love football! And teams. Every one of them! They are all wonderful! Go teams!”

-Chris Traeger pic.twitter.com/u9y6B4EkE6 — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 21, 2020

After the game, Lowe also sent out a tweet after seeing himself all over social media.

“I didn’t expect my hat to be the most interesting part of the game,” he wrote.

This was in reference to the game itself, which proved to be a one-sided affair as the 49ers stormed past the Packers, 37-20.

In the heat of the game, Twitter was buzzing with comments on Lowe’s look.

“Rob Lowe just hopes everyone has a good time and the refs make all the correct calls,” one user tweeted.

Another wrote, “Rob Lowe waiting on the first ref to go down to get his chance.”

