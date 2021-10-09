TV Shows

‘Blue Bloods’: Frank Has Tense Standoff With Mayor That Puts Job at Risk

By

blue-bloods-tom-selleck-frank-cbs.jpg

The Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere last week made it very clear that Commissioner Frank Reagan and Mayor Peter Chase do not see eye-to-eye and their intense feud would be an ongoing storyline in the new year. That thread continued in this week’s episode, “Times Like These.” The thick tension between the two egos reached a dramatic office standoff in the final moments.

Frank’s (Tom Selleck) storyline began when his personal detail arrested a squeegee guy (Adam Shiri) who was harassing a woman sitting in her car in traffic. Frank got out of his car to watch the arrest, which went viral. Chase saw this as a personal insult because he believed Frank knew at that moment that the arrest would only get attention if the commissioner was seen there. Frank could have just sat in his car during the arrest, but he didn’t. Chase believed Frank wanted the incident to make headlines to prove that police really are needed. This would undermine Chase’s efforts to make the city look safe to visitors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chase wanted Frank to apologize, and that almost happened. But in typical Frank fashion, he began to read his apology and then stopped. He didn’t want to apologize for doing something he thought was right. The situation split Frank’s team. “If our cops second-guessed every move the way they’re asking me to, we’d be attending a funeral every week,” Frank told Garrett (Gregory Jbara) in his office. “But you’re not a cop, you’re their leader,” Garrett replied. “All the more reason,” Frank said, noting that his detail’s decision to arrest the man de-escalated the situation and saved that woman.

Frank’s team was worried that this situation would end with Frank getting fired. That almost happened and would have if Frank hadn’t figured out how to play Chase by now. At first, Chase told Frank he could resign instead of being fired, but Frank decided to dare Chase to fire him. Frank knew that no one would be interested in replacing a commissioner who was fired for making an arrest. No one would want to take a job where they were set up to fail, especially one qualified to lead the NYPD. Chase was a little confused and totally puzzled when Frank turned the tables on him. “Just go,” Chase said. Frank left his office, still as commissioner.

Elsewhere in “Times Like These,” Eddie (Vanessa Ray) was sneaking around so Jamie (Will Estes) wouldn’t find out she was taking the sergeant’s exam, but he later did. Detectives Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigated a gang attack that turned out to be a gang initiation, so they had to arrest the supposed victim and his brother. The Reagans also endorsed Erin (Bridget Moynahan) making a run for Manhattan District Attorney after Anthony (Steven Schirripa) showed them an “Erin Reagan for Manhattan District Attorney” bumper sticker he made. Blue Bloods airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts

  • Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in October 2024
    Streaming

    Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in October 2024

  • ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming

  • Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed
    "Bad Faith" – Erin is cross-designated to lead a federal investigation into corrupt horse racing. Also, Jamie investigates a drug trafficking operation involving rival gangs; Danny and Baez look into a series of assaults in Little Vietnam with the help of a familiar face; and Frank is torn when he learns the Brotherhood of Teamsters are lobbying for NYPD officers to join their union, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan
    TV Shows

    Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season
    "Smoke & Mirrors" – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season